Former NI keeper Carroll signs for Dungannon

'It’s just great to get back out and play football', says Carroll

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll is returning to the Irish League at the tender age of 43, it has been confirmed.

The Fermanagh native has signed for Dungannon Swifts, the club’s third signing of the January transfer window, saying he just wants to get back to playing football.

Carroll, who most recently played for Linfield in the Danske Bank Premiership, is best known for playing Manchester United and Wigan Athletic. He picked up 45 senior caps for Northern Ireland.

Since leaving Linfield at the end of the 18/19 season, Carroll has been playing for Mid-Ulster Football League side FC Mindwell, a new club set up to champion mental health.

He said he was enticed to Dungannon because of the opportunity to work with its younger players:

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge in the next few months.

“My coaching school has been closed down and there’s been no football at all for me to play or coach.

“I was watching football on TV the other day and I said to myself I want to get back playing again. I want to get out at the weekends and enjoy the games and that’s what I want to do," he added.

Manager Kris Lindsay said he is delighted to have brought Carroll to Stangmore Park:

“We have a lot of young players, his experience will be invaluable for us and I’m thoroughly delighted to be able to get working with him.”

Lindsay’s side are on a run of five straight defeats and have dropped to second bottom of the league, four points ahead of basement side Carrick Rangers, who have three games in hand.

Carroll is far from the only goalkeeper over 40 to ply his trade in the Irish League's top tier. In the last decade, Brian Jensen (Crusaders), Davy O'Hare (Glenavon) and Addis (Dungannon) have all featured after celebrating their 40th birthday. Nor will he be the league's oldest goalkeeper, with Portadown legend Mickey Keenan only leaving Lisburn Distillery and hanging up his gloves aged 48.