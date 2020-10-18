Former Tyrone GAA and Dungannon Swifts keeper Jonny Curran passes away suddenly

The former Tyrone GAA and Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper Jonny Curran passed away suddenly on Saturday with tributes being extended to his family.

Mr Curran was 33-years-old and is survived by his partner Clodagh, their two young boys and the wider family circle.

The avid sportsman won three Ulster Senior Championships and he was part of squad that lifted the All-Ireland title with his county in 2008, as well as playing for Dungannon Swifts in the 2012 Irish Cup semi-final against Crusaders.

He also played for hometown clubs Coalisland Fianna GAC and Coalisland Athletic United.

Posting on Facebook, Coalisland Athletic wrote: “The entire Coalisland Athletic FC are shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our former goalkeeper Jonny Curran.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Clodagh, his boys and his entire family circle. May he rest in peace.”

Former Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree, who played with and coached Mr Curran, added: “Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Jonny Curran this morning, a nicer friend you couldn't wish to meet, always a smile on his face and time to chat.

“Thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”