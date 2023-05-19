Four-star Rachel Rogan on target as Glentoran keep pace with Cliftonville

Rachel Rogan starred for Glentoran with a four-goal haul to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership season.

The Glens hammered Lisburn 8-1 and remain locked at the top with champions Cliftonville, who were 4-0 winners at home to Sion Swifts.

A 7-0 win for Linfield keeps them tucked three points behind the leaders, as are Crusaders Strikers after they defeated Larne 4-0.

Two goals from Caitlin McGuiness inside the opening 10 minutes gave Cliftonville a perfect start against Sion Swifts, rounding the goalkeeper to give the Reds the lead with just two minutes gone before sister Kirsty set her up for the second.

Caitlin then turned provider when she beat goalkeeper Jeni Currie to the ball out wide and played the ball across the edge of the box for Danielle Maxwell to net the third on 23 minutes.

Cora Chambers and Zoe McGlynn both spurned chances to get Sion Swifts back into the game early in the second-half before the Reds wrapped things up 16 minutes from time.

Abbie Magee was set up by a great pass inside the box, Currie saved her initial effort before she sent the rebound off the post and the ball broke perfectly for Callaghan to tap into the empty net

Glentoran breezed to victory thanks to Rogan hitting a hat-trick in the opening 22 minutes, with Caragh Hamilton also netting after Rogan’s initial brace in the first 11 minutes — her fourth coming a minute after she completed her treble.

Emily Wilson made it 6-0 just before the hour mark before Lisburn got one back when the ball went into the net via Glens goalkeeper Ashleigh McKinnon.

Kerry Beattie and Hamilton struck within a minute of each other to complete the rout midway through the second-half.

Ebony Lecky continued her fine goalscoring form with two goals in Linfield’s 7-0 win over Mid Ulster, Rebecca Bassett had put the Blues ahead after only three minutes before Leckey struck twice inside 15 minutes, her second a penalty, to make it 3-0 with 25 minutes gone.

Kerri Halliday netted the fourth and it was five just after the hour mark before an own goal from Chloe McReynolds and a late Emily Reid goal extended the scoreline to 7-0.

Faith Johnston scored two first-half goals in Crusaders’ win over Larne, a penalty on 19 minutes followed by her second 12 minutes later. Second-half strikes from Darcy Boyle and Caitlin Hamilton secured the win.

Results: Cliftonville 4 Sion Swifts 0; Crusaders Strikers 4 Larne 0; Glentoran 8 Lisburn 1; Linfield 7 Mid Ulster 0