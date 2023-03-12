‘Frank and honest discussion’ has led to Glenavon revival, reveals Matthew Fitzpatrick

Conor McCloskey (centre) is lauded after opening the scoring for Glenavon at The BetMcLean Oval — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Hotshot Matthew Fitzpatrick has revealed how a ‘frank and open discussion’ between players and management has led to a Glenavon revival.

For the second time in a fortnight, the Lurgan Blues travelled into the heart of wast Belfast to defy the odds – this time leaving with all three points, instead of one.

And, not for the first time this season, erratic Glentoran left the soggy BetMcLean Oval to a chorus of boos from the hugely frustrated home fans.

In an ironic twist, the result leaves both teams with the same end-of-season goal – a route to European football via the NIFL play-offs.

Glenavon must close down a seventh-place finish for that possibility to happen but, on the evidence of their performance on Saturday, it’s highly achievable.

Strikes from Conor McCloskey and Fitzpatrick meant Gary Hamilton’s boys are now unbeaten in three games – and they haven’t conceded a goal either.

“We had a hard few weeks, or maybe it stretched into months,” admitted Fitzpatrick. “We all sat down and had a discussion, the players and management team, to see where we were going wrong.

“The players have let the manager down, big time, we all acknowledged that. We decided to change the formation of the side and it has worked... we are playing 4-2-3-1 and it has really suited us, the boys have all bought into it.

“We worked on our game management; we decided to ‘sit in’ a little bit more and then when the situation arises, commit men forward. We are good at that.

“That’s three games and three clean sheets, which has been our Achilles heel this year. When you are keeping clean sheets, the chances are we’ll put away some of the opportunities that fall to us at the other end. Long may it continue.”

Fitzpatrick reckons a seventh-place finish would help reward Hamilton and his hard-working back room staff.

“It’s a good sign when you come to The Oval and win by two goals... and still be a tinge disappointed that we didn’t score more,” he added. “If truth be told, we probably could have had another couple of goals.

“It would be fair to say our form has been erratic, even over the past couple of seasons in terms of going forward and defensively – some weeks we could be brilliant and other weeks really poor.

“It’s been so frustrating for us; the manager and his backroom staff and for the fans. Our aim now is a seventh-place finish to give us a possible shot at the European play-off.

“We wanted higher at the outset but the way things have transpired, seventh is the best we can manage. If we manage to get to a play-off position, we are more than a match for any side in the League.”

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree, who replaced Mick McDermott in January, was left scratching his head with another inept display.

“We need leaders... we need leadership in the dressing room, people who are willing to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and do more for this club in terms of pushing forward, but it’s not happening,” he moaned.

“The first 45 minute was flat, and it looked like we lacked enthusiasm – we weren’t hungry enough. The players must show a greater appetite, but we never looked like it.”

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Wightman (McGinn 46), McCullough (Junior 85), Wilson, Singleton, Marshall, Crowe (Kane 46), Devlin, Burns (R Donnelly 77), McMenamin, J Donnelly (Purkis 46). Subs not used: Webber, Murphy.

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Ward, Wallace, Rogers, Baird, Garrett, Malone (Kerr 77), O’Connor (McCloskey 22, Doyle 85), Doran, Fitzpatrick. Subs not used: Matthews, Doyle, Lynch, Prendergast, Bradley.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Danny Wallace

Match rating: 7/10