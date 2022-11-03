Free-scoring Philip Lowry says Crusaders are content to be overlooked in the Premiership title race

Philip Lowry has been among the goals on a regular basis for Crusaders this season

Philip Lowry believes Crusaders’ climb up the table has slipped under the radar.

The Crues will go top of the Danske Bank Premiership — for a few hours at least — if they make it four wins in a row at Larne tonight.

Their bright early-season form is all the more impressive as they have had to cope with the loss of key players.

Ben Kennedy, Josh Robinson and Paul Heatley have all missed a big chunk of the campaign. But others have stepped up, with Lowry leading by example from midfield.

He has scored eight times this season, including a goal after just 26 seconds in last weekend’s win at Dungannon Swifts.

The 33-year-old feels the Crues’ form should be getting a lot more recognition.

“We’ve gone under the radar and I think it’s a bit surprising,” he said.

“People aren’t really talking about us but we are probably without our three best players, being brutally honest.

“We are missing Ben Kennedy, probably the player of the season last season; Paul Heatley, an Irish League legend; and Josh Robinson, who is our tower of strength at the back.

“To be in second position without those guys is excellent.

“We are going under the radar and we are happy to do that.

“For us, it is about sticking to the old mantra — we will take it one game at a time and see where it takes us.”

Lowry has stepped up to provide some of the goals the Crues may have been missing.

He is just one short of his previous best in the league — nine during the 2011/12 campaign with Linfield.

“It’s just one of those things — I just seem to have gone on a run in the early weeks of the season,” he added.

“There is a lot of hard work that goes into it as well. You just don’t drift into the box — it takes a lot of legs and energy to get in there.

“I’ve always tried to do that, but this season the ball just seems to be landing at my feet every time. In seasons past, maybe it was landing behind me or to someone else.

“But it’s good to be on scoring form at the minute and hopefully it continues. It’s important that goals are coming from other areas of the pitch and that is something that we needed to address.

“Obviously we are without Paul Heatley for seven games and Ben Kennedy hasn’t been playing.

“They are two big players for us who bring a lot of goals and assists, so we’ve had to chip in with goals all around the team.”

Tonight brings a big test of the Crues’ good form as they take on Larne, who are just below them on goal difference.

Lowry admits it will be a tough game and is wary of bearing the brunt of a backlash from Tiernan Lynch’s side, who were hammered 4-0 by Glentoran last Friday night.

“It’s huge and it is always a big battle between the two of us,” he added. “They will be coming off the back of a comprehensive defeat, so I’m expecting a big response from them, so we have to be ready for that.

“It will be really difficult. They will probably be a bit of a wounded animal, especially given the manner of the defeat — conceding four goals and by all accounts being comprehensively beaten — so I’m sure they will be hurting and wanting to put it right as soon as possible.

“Larne have been very good this season and it will be a really difficult game, but it’s one we will be ready for.”

Crues boss Stephen Baxter praised Lowry’s impact.

“He has this knack of scoring goals from the edge of the box — he drives forward quickly at every opportunity. He does it at training non-stop,” he said.

“He is a stalwart of the team, a great player, and what he brings to us is just immense.

“We just have to keep this run of form going and keep working hard at what we do, because we have a lot of tough games coming up.”

On facing Larne, Baxter added: “It is another big challenge and one we will look forward to. They are an excellent team who have lots of goalscorers, and will undoubtedly make it very difficult for us.”

Last Friday’s loss at the BetMcLean Oval was the Invermen’s first league defeat of the season. But on their own surface, Lynch’s side have proved a tough nut to crack.

Three wins and a draw from four games, with no goals conceded so far, is impressive home form. The previous meeting between the two sides, played at Seaview, ended in a 1-1 draw; Leroy Millar striking late on to salvage a draw for the 10 men after Mark Randall’s dismissal and Lowry’s opener.

Lynch admitted the defeat against Glentoran was a bitter pill to swallow but he’s confident the players will find their rhythm again.

“That was a tough night at the office,” he said. “I thought we were dominant in the first-half but in the second we conceded goals which isn’t like us. We played some decent football but we could have been more attack minded and clinical.

“But it’s hard to criticise the players who have been outstanding all season. We have to put that Glentoran loss behind us and move on. We lost Leroy Millar through injury and it was one of those nights.

“Now we will see about the character of this team and how we deal with this adversity.

“I was deflated after the poor result on Friday against the best team in the league at the moment but we have to get ready for Crusaders.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for the boys and the tests have been huge, I couldn’t ask for more from them. You get bad days, over 38 games you won’t have good results all the time.

“I don’t think it will affect this group of players. They felt they let the fans down but things went against us on the night. We will go again.”