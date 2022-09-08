Friday night NIFL fixtures postponed with Saturday games under review following Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Danske Bank Premiership

Friday night's match between Cliftonville and Glentoran has been postponed.

Friday's Danske Bank Premiership games have been postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

Tonight, Cliftonville were due to host Glentoran at Solitude in a televised fixture while Larne and Dungannon Swifts were set to clash at Inver Park.

The NI Football League has confirmed that both these games will be rearranged for a later date. A decision will be made on Saturday’s games – across all NIFL competitions – today.

In a statement, NIFL said: “As a mark of respect in light of the passing Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II, the NI Football League have taken the decision to postpone the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening.

“In consultation with the four clubs, all parties have agreed to postpone both Cliftonville versus Glentoran and Larne versus Dungannon Swifts.

“NIFL will consult with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday (10 September) and provide a further clarification on these matches Friday morning.”

On Saturday, Carrick Rangers are due to host Portadown, Crusaders play Coleraine, Linfield face Glenavon and Newry City welcome Ballymena United to the Showgrounds. There’s also a full schedule of Lough 41 Championship fixtures and one Premier Intermediate League game.