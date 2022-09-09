From Ulster Rugby to kids football: How your sport is affected by the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

A minute of silence was held before practice at Monza.

The majority of this weekend’s sporting schedule in Northern Ireland has been suspended as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Irish FA, Ulster Hockey and Ulster Rugby have postponed all sporting activity over the next few days.

This includes children’s sport, with youth matches and training sessions called off.

However, some sporting events will go ahead as planned, including GAA fixtures and the Belfast Giants’ two Champions League games.

Here’s a breakdown of how each sport has been affected by Queen’s Elizabeth’s death.

Friday night's match between Cliftonville and Glentoran has been postponed.

Football

All football under the auspices of the Irish Football Association has been cancelled for this weekend.

That not only includes Northern Ireland Football League games, but also all women’s, intermediate, junior and youth games. The IFA’s decision has seen hundreds of matches and training sessions postponed across Northern Ireland.

Grassroots matches, including small-sided games, will not take place this weekend and is in line with the actions of the Football Association in England.

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood said: “The Queen was a model of leadership, selfless service and dignity to which we could all aspire.

“Her resilience and energy over the entirety of her long reign has set the bar high for anyone in public life. Her loss will be felt by so many people in Northern Ireland who held her in such high affection and esteem.”

Derry City’s League of Ireland Premier Division game with Bohemians at the Brandywell tonight will go ahead as planned. This is allowed as Derry operate under the auspices of the Football Association of Ireland, rather than the IFA.

Across the water, all competitive English, Scottish and Welsh fixtures have been postponed.

In a statement, the Premier League said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The big question is, what happens next? The period of official national mourning will continue until Monday 19 September, the likely date of the Queen’s state funeral.

No games will be played on the day of the state funeral, but that does not mean that all fixtures between now and then will be postponed. The UK government has left the decision at the discretion of sport’s various governing bodies.

Governing bodies will reassess the situation this Monday morning, gauging public opinion, but the hope is football will be able to resume.

As things stand, Tuesday’s Bet McLean League Cup fixtures will go ahead as planned, with interesting fixtures including holders Cliftonville’s trip Blanchflower Park to play Harland and Wolff Welders and Linfield’s game with minnows Moyola Park in Castledawson.

Across the water, next week’s European fixtures are also expected to be played. However, all governing bodies – from UEFA to the Irish FA - are monitoring the situation.

Jordi Murphy

Rugby

Tonight’s pre-season match between Glasgow Warriors and Ulster in Scotland has been postponed as a mark of respect.

The Ulster Branch also cancelled all domestic fixtures, including the Ulster Rugby Premiership.

The statement read: “All domestic rugby activity in Ulster this weekend has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Whether or not next weekend’s games will proceed has not been decided. The United Rugby Championship kicks-off on Friday, with Ulster due to host Connacht on Saturday night. It remains to be seen whether the Kingspan fixtures goes ahead as planned.

Christy McNaughton scored an impressive 1-15 for Cushendall

GAA

All GAA matches will go ahead as planned.

Former Association President, Christy Cooney who met Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Croke Park in 2011, said: “It's a very sad time for any family. With a high-profile person like the Queen who was Queen for so many decades, it's also very hard on the British people. But it's especially hard on her direct family.

“I'd like to pass on my condolences to her family and express my deepest sympathy on their loss.”

There will be no club hockey played in Ulster this weekend.

Hockey

Ulster Hockey moved quickly to postpone all domestic fixtures on Thursday evening.

In a statement the association said: “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II, all hockey in Ulster is postponed with immediate effect until further notice.

Ulster Hockey will make an announcement in due course regards the return to hockey following on from the period of national mourning in line with national protocols.”

Belfast Giants will play two Champions League fixtures this weekend

Ice Hockey

The Belfast Giants will fulfil both of their Champions Hockey League fixtures this weekend against Davos and Oceláři Třinec.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Giants revealed they are liaising with the CHL on an appropriate way to mark the passing of the Queen prior to the game against Třinec.

"We are consulting with the CHL for a suitable mark of respect and will update on our plans in due course.

"Our thoughts continue to be with our fans and the broader hockey family across the Elite League that mourn the Queen’s loss."

All Elite Ice Hockey League fixtures across the United Kingdom this weekend will also go ahead and will be preceded by a two-minute silence and the national anthem.

Darryl Tweed is aiming for the podium at the Mid Antrim 150

Road Racing

This weekend’s Mid Antrim 150 will go ahead as planned.

In a statement, race organisers said: “At the Mid Antrim 150 Club we are all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our Queen Elizabeth II. After lots of discussion with club members, competitors and most importantly residents of Clough village it is our intentions to run our event as planned this weekend.”

However, some teams and competitors have withdrawn from the meeting including Ryan Farquhar and the Wilson Craig team.