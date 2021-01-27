Frustrated Crusaders left to rue missed opportunity following Lee Bonis' late show for Portadown

Portadown 2 Crusaders 2

Crusaders moved level on points with Larne in second place in the Danske Bank Premiership table with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Portadown, but manager Stephen Baxter will be regretting the missed opportunity to get closer to Linfield at the top.

The Crues looked set to pick up all three points after a goal in each half from Declan Caddell and Paul Heatley, either side of Adam McCallum's equaliser for the Ports. Portadown, however, got the point that their performance deserved when Lee Bonis struck an equaliser a minute from time.

Portadown came flying out of the blocks, putting Crusaders under pressure in the opening minutes and were close to scoring three times in a matter of seconds.

McCallum sent an effort against the crossbar and twice in quick succession Crues goalkeeper Gerard Doherty made excellent saves from Ben Tilney and Ben Guy.

The Ports' dominance was summed up when Philip Lowry, normally so selective with his passing, got hold of possession just outside his own penalty area and was happy just to clear his lines and send the ball deep into the Portadown half.

None of that mattered to Crusaders when they took the lead after 25 minutes, even if it was against the run of play.

It was a scrappy goal as far as the Portadown defence was concerned as Jordan Owens' header was far from convincing, but Greg Hall's headed clearance went straight into the middle and Barney McKeown hesitated on the edge of the box, which allowed Caddell to nick the ball and finish from 12 yards.

Disbelief for Declan Caddell

The Ports levelled six minutes before half-time. A free-kick was played short to Stephen Teggart, whose shot across Doherty hit the far post and came out to Kevin Healy. He put the ball back into the box and McCallum forced it home.

A classic counter-attack put Crusaders back into the lead four minutes into the second half. Seconds after Doherty was alert to make another save when he pushed away Teggart's deflected cross from a corner, the Crues broke with Lowry and Heatley swapping passes, and that allowed the latter to use his pace to get away and beat debutant goalkeeper Jacob Carney.

Healy and Teggart both went close again for the Ports and Chris Hegarty headed away from underneath the crossbar under pressure from Bonis before the last-gasp leveller.

Tilney swung in a free-kick from the right and as the ball bounced around it was poked in by Bonis.

Portadown: Carney, Hall, Finnegan, McCallum, Healy, Teggart, McKeown (Salley 77), Warde, Guy, (Conaty 88) Tilney, Bonis.

Unused subs: Buchanan, Lavery, Tipton,, Murray,, Kerr.

Crusaders: Doherty, Forsythe, Hegarty, Wilson, Brown, Kennedy (McGonigle 69), Lowry, Caddell, Heatley, Owens, Lecky (Weir 46). Unused subs: O'Neill, Cushley, O'Rourke, Ruddy, McGInley.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Ballyclare)

Man of the match: Declan Caddell

Match rating: 8/10