Frustration mounts as communities minister Deirdre Hargey reveals Sub-Regional Stadia funds are still unable to be released

Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon has urged that football clubs should not be used as a "political football"

Communities minister Deirdre Hargey has confirmed that a £36.2m programme designed to improve regional football grounds in Northern Ireland will not go ahead until the Executive is restored.

The Sub-Regional Stadia fund was a commitment the government made 11 years ago and it was then reaffirmed in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document in 2020, when power-sharing recommenced after the last Stormont stalemate.

In February, Ms Hargey postponed the rollout of the initiative following the Executive’s collapse earlier that month when the DUP’s Paul Givan resigned as First Minister. In March, Ms Hargey said she had sought other ministers’ support to advance the programme.

However, answering an Assembly question from independent MLA Claire Sugden yesterday, the Sinn Fein MLA said that following legal advice, Executive approval was definitely required for the updated proposals.

“This is a serious blow to all those clubs that have been waiting years for this money — money that will enable them to modernise and upgrade their stadia,” Ms Sugden said.

“This programme goes beyond the simple bricks and mortar of the improvements. Football clubs across the country have deep and important community links, and it is these communities that will also be let down by this news.”

The unionist politician expressed frustration that her own local club, Coleraine FC, will not be able to progress the “impressive plans” they have in place for their ground.

“In order to support grassroots football and the next generation of footballers, we have to show commitment and provide investment,” she continued.

"The plan is ready to go, but the absence of an Executive is undermining all the good work that has gone into it."

“It is my understanding from the minister’s response that it is the updated parts of the plan that need Executive approval. If some of the parts already agreed by the previous Executive could be initiated then we should be doing this.”

“I would urge the minister to explore whatever options there are in this respect, provided they may be done legally and in the context of the current political situation.”

Last month, the East Londonderry MLA said the failure of the Executive to roll out the stadia programme could also impact Northern Ireland’s ability to potentially play host to teams at the 2028 European Championships finals.

Governing body UEFA requires stadiums to have a capacity of 30,000, but no sports grounds here can currently hold that capacity, with Windsor Park only able to have a maximum attendance of 18,500.

“While no stadium currently exists in Northern Ireland beyond the requisite 30,000 capacity to host matches, enhancing stadia across the country could have enabled towns and cities here to act as training camps and hosts for teams," Ms Sugden had said.

“Without these improvements, it’s highly likely that they simply won’t be up to standard.”

“England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland have all made clear both their intention to bid collectively to host the tournament and to host matches."

“It would be a terrible shame for football fans here – and a damning indictment of our political situation – if Northern Ireland was the only part of the UK and Ireland not to play a part in this tournament.”

Ms Hargey initially blamed the DUP for the situation, claiming the party’s decision to pull Paul Givan out of the First Minister’s role in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol meant the stadia programme had to be placed on hold until a functioning administration is back in place.

The DUP disputed this position and contrasted it with the minister’s insistence that the re-development of the GAA’s Casement Park in west Belfast can continue despite the Stormont crisis.

Questions also still remain over how much has been spent by the Department for Communities on the long-awaited football stadia upgrade programme.

Irish League clubs further hit back at being used as a “political football” earlier in the year, and reiterated that they want both projects to proceed.

Linfield general manager Pat Fenlon commented: “The money is there and I don’t see why it hasn’t been given out."

“The game is improving on the pitch, crowds are up and we want to make things better. You need to make sure fans keep coming to games. You’d like to think this is beyond a political football.

“Improved facilities are needed in all sports.”

The Department for Communities has been contacted for further comment.