Fuad Sule: Former Larne star signs for Irish League rivals

The dynamic midfielder left Inver Park at the end of last season, having played a key role in the club’s first Irish League title triumph.

Sule made 185 appearances for Larne after arriving from National League club Barnet in 2018. He initially signed on loan, before making the move permanent in January 2019.

Sule helped Larne secure promotion from the Championship before winning three Co Antrim Shields, one Premiership crown and European qualification three seasons in a row.

It was expected he would seek a new challenge across the water after he left when his contract expired.

At the time, Larne boss Tiernan Lynch said Sule “feels he is at the stage of his career where he wants to break into professional football in Britain.”

But Glentoran announced on Saturday they had signed Sule.

Posting on social media, the Glens said: “We are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Fuad Sule.”

After playing a key role in Larne’s league title win last season, Sule said: “This is the pinnacle of my career, there is no doubt about that. I’m still 26, I feel I’ve still a long career ahead of me. I’m going to savour this moment and enjoy it.

“If anything, it has given me the desire for even more success.”

Sule becomes new Glentoran boss Warren Feeney's third summer signing.

Midfielder Josh Kelly joined from Ballymena while ex-Cliftonville winger Daire O'Connor arrived from Ayr United.

The Glens have lost midfield stars Conor McMenamin, who has joined St Mirren, and Terry Devlin (Portsmouth) this summer.

