Full-time football was the deciding factor for teen winger as he swaps Dungannon for Larne

Teenage winger Corey Smith has revealed that the opportunity to play full-time football was the key reason why he has swapped Dungannon Swifts for Larne ahead of the new season.

The 18-year-old, who came through the youth systems at Stangmore Park, has signed with the defending Premiership champions for an undisclosed length of time.

A Northern Ireland Under-18 international, Smith emerged as a bright talent with the Swifts last season, helping them retain their Premiership status after breaking into the senior team.

After scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw against Glenavon, the forward signed his first professional contract with the team, but now he has swapped blue for red and joined Larne.

“Full-time football really sealed the deal for me,” said Smith.

“With training every day, you’re obviously going to improve, and that’s something I really want to do.

“There’s a good bunch of lads here. Training has been tough, but I’ve already started to settle in here. I want to get as many league starts as I can this season and play my part in another successful season here.”

Along with Ali Omar, Craig Farquhar and Isaac Westendorf, Smith is now the fourth new summer arrival for Larne, and manager Tiernan Lynch was thrilled to get his signing over the line.

“Corey comes to the club as an exciting young player who really began to make a name for himself last year at Dungannon,” said Lynch.

“He’s only 18, so we have to be careful how we look after him and how we make sure he continues his development here.

“Moving into a full-time environment will be a big factor in helping that. He is hungry to keep progressing and that is key for anyone at Corey’s stage of their career.”