Full-time football will fire our kids to the top, insists Larne stalwart Albert Watson

Larne’s new Under-16 coach says champions are nurturing players the right way

Larne title winner Albert Watson says Northern Ireland’s best young talent need to be given full-time football to set them on the path to a successful career.

The experienced defender will take up a full-time role as Larne’s new Under-16 head coach at the end of the season and he would like to see the club’s professional ethos replicated at other clubs around the country.

Linfield and Glentoran are also operating full-time set-ups and while there are financial challenges involved, former Blues and Ballymena United defender Watson hopes young players can have access to more coaching and education.

The 37-year-old’s new role will involve preparing the players to step up to the club’s Scholarship Phase and eventually first team squad, alongside opportunities at professional clubs beyond the island of Ireland.

Larne owner Kenny Bruce, who has invested more than £5million to rebuild the club, has argued there’s a snobbery from sides in mainland Britain who don’t give the Irish League the respect it deserves.

Watson, who also played in Canada and Iceland, agrees that full-time models are the way forward for our league to create better players and enhance standards.

“The professionalism at Larne is there for all to see and there is no point in showing snobbery around a full-time model. It’s the way the league has to go if we want to push players,” said Watson who made his Irish League debut for Ballymena United at the age of 16.

“If you look at how Kenny has done it, he had to change it from top to bottom and has brought good players in. Now he’s established a full-time model, an academy and scholarship programme.

“We have young players playing full-time football and it all helps in their preparation if they do pursue their career across the water. They can also come back to us as full-time players. It’s the way we are working. If you surround the young players with good coaches and work with them you will get your rewards.

“I honestly think it’s a great story for the league.

“It’s about more than football in this town. You talk to the parents and the schoolkids and you understand it gives them something to cheer about and believe in.

“There is so much optimism now as we go into Europe to play some of the big boys.”

Cliftonville have revealed plans to introduce a ‘hybrid’ model and, as well as appointing a full-time manager, some of their players will become full-time.

But Larne, thanks to Bruce’s financial backing, have emerged as a real Premiership force and are basking in the glory of the club’s first Gibson Cup triumph.

“I think it was great how we reacted to last season and won the League the way we did, the boys have been brilliant,” continued Watson, who won back-to-back League and Cup doubles during his time at Windsor Park.

“To be given a guard an honour by a club who have been dominant for many years is something special for this club.

“Kenny Bruce has helped this club rise from ashes. It’s a remarkable achievement by everyone and you feel that when you go to the shops and everyone wants to talk to you and the kids are buzzing.

“Kenny deserves a lot of credit. I’m not sure he will get the credit he deserves but this is a new club that has been rebuilt in six years.

“He spoke about hearing Champions League music at Inver Park and we are here now.” Aged 37 and about to take on a new coaching role, Watson will now take time to consider his playing future.

“I would love to end on a high and this is a high,” he says.

“I’m an all or nothing type of person. If I have to put everything into the coaching to be successful then I will do that. I don’t do things half-heartedly and that’s why I have had success in my career.

“I will have a good holiday and speak to the club. I’m really looking forward to working with the under-16s.”

Another man enjoying Larne’s title winning party on Friday night was Scottish midfielder Joe Thomson.

“Everyone has pulled in the one direction and played their part,” said the former Derry City man. “If you are only happy winning this trophy then this is not the club for you. We want more Cups, Leagues and European nights.

“We will attack all competitions. You grow up wanting to play in the Champions League and we will hopefully give a good account of ourselves.”