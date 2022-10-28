GAA star, Irish League manager and much loved teacher Frankie Wilson has died at 52

Frankie Wilson has died at the age of 52

Frankie Wilson with Bangor captain Gareth Scates following their 2011 Steel and Sons Cup success

Frankie Wilson was manager of both Banbridge Town and Northern Ireland Under 18 Schoolboys

Banbridge Town manager Frankie Wilson has died at the age of 52.

The well-respected coach continued to manage the NIFL Premier Intermediate League club until earlier this month, despite his diagnosis with terminal bile duct cancer in January.

He was also the manager of Northern Ireland’s Under 18s Schoolboy international team, where he helped shape the careers of hundreds of young footballers.

At club level, he guided Bangor to Steel and Sons Cup glory defeating Larne in a memorial final at a sold out Seaview on Christmas Eve 2011. He also had spells as manager of Lurgan Celtic and Sport and Leisure Swifts.

During his playing days the midfielder turned out for Crewe United, Cliftonville, Carrick Rangers, Ballyclare Comrades, Larne, Omagh Town and Bangor. He was also a keen GAA footballer, representing Springfield Road club Lámh Dhearg and Antrim at county level.

Wilson was a much loved figure at Our Lady and St Patrick's College in Knock, where he served as PE Teacher for over a decade.

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor lead the tributes: “Frankie was a much loved and respected figure in the Irish League for many years as a player and a manager. His courage and fighting spirit in recent months were reflective of how he played and enjoyed the game on the pitch.

“Our thoughts are with the Wilson family circle and everyone connected with Banbridge Town Football Club at this sad time.”

Bangor Football club said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Frankie Wilson.

“Frankie joined Bangor as a player in 2001 and returned to the club as manager in 2010, guiding the Seasiders to Steel and Sons Cup glory.

“We send our condolences to Frankie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Antrim GAA released a statement that read: “CLG Aontroma send our heartfelt condolences on the sad news that former Antrim Gael Frankie Wilson has sadly passed away after a great battle with illness.

“Deepest sympathy to his family and friends from all of us and everyone throughout the county. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Wilson is survived by his wife Tara and three children.