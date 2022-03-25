Game on for Point as local council pitches in to help out

Neighbouring recycling centre to shut so Sky Sports can show big match with Linfield live

Clash: Linfield’s Jordan Stewart and Conall Young of Warrenpoint Town during a previous encounter between the two sides. Credit: INPHO/Brian Little

Warrenpoint Town FC are hoping their ‘rubbish’ luck will change tomorrow when they take on table-toppers Linfield at home — after a televised match was made possible by the closure of the recycling centre next door.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council decided to shut the facility early to accommodate the crunch league game, which will be aired by Sky Sports.

Bottom-of-the-Premiership Point’s Milltown ground is beside the town’s recycling centre on Upper Dromore Road, with both sharing the same entrance.

The closure will allow for a section of road to be cordoned off for Sky to operate its live broadcast while avoiding any safety risks to the public.

With an earlier than usual 12.30pm kick-off, the application to close the waste hub early was approved by a council committee on Wednesday night.

Warrenpoint vice-chairman John Bird said the centre is “just a skip site” and a request was lodged to close it at 11am because there would be “a lot of congestion” in the surrounding area.

He added it would be a massive game between two teams at opposite ends of the table.

He said: “It’s going to be very, very difficult, you know.

“We’ve literally had no luck. But it’s going to be a big day — you have Sky there at the game and we’re expecting a big crowd.

“All the boys will be looking to impress.

“The game will give the club a boost in terms of exposure and finances.

“We have the match sponsored, we have the ball sponsored, we have the half-time draw sponsored...

“All the kids’ teams will be there cheering them on.

“We’ve invited all the schools and youngsters for free.”

The club have been using a small portable cabin for a bar since November, but a marquee will be in place to cater for the extra fans expected.

An optimistic Mr Bird added: “We’ve been unfortunate. Before Tuesday night’s game against Coleraine we had lost eight games, but by one goal, but we just didn’t turn up on Tuesday.

“It’s all about the day. Linfield have a better team and squad than us.

“But it’s all down to the day, both teams have to perform.

“Anything is possible. It’s not over till the fat lady sings, as they say.

“The fans are all looking forward to a good day.”

League leaders Linfield will be hoping to stretch the gap to four points ahead of second-placed Cliftonville. Sadly, Point seem destined for relegation as they are rooted to the bottom of the table, 12 points behind Portadown, who occupy the relegation-promotion play-off place.