Gareth Deane wants Coleraine to atone for last year’s BetMcLean Cup Final collapse

Gareth Deane was part of the Coleraine side that surrendered a 2-0 lead in last season's BetMcLean Cup decider — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane says he’s desperate to exorcise the demons of last year’s BetMcLean Cup Final.

The Bannsiders were 2-0 ahead and cruising to the prize until Cliftonville struck back in devastating fashion to win 4-3 after extra-time.

Many Coleraine players have bitter memories of that occasion, including Deane who enjoyed several trophy triumphs in Linfield colours. The 28-year-old, who won three league titles, an Irish Cup and League Cup during a seven year spell at Linfield, will be back on familiar turf hoping to help Coleraine rock the Blues in Sunday afternoon’s BetMcLean Cup decider.

“Last year’s Final was probably the worst experience I’ve had in football,” admitted Deane.

“We were winning 2-0 and comfortable. Instead of seeing the game out, we lost it and the guys will use that experience as motivation to put things right this Sunday.

“After the final whistle, you have to watch the winning team celebrate. Fortunately, in my career I have been on the winning side several times but last year was a massive disappointment.

“Oran (Kearney) has given this competition a big push, I know he wants to win it as do the boys.

“You don’t want to be involved in relegation battles, these are the games you cherish — the big crowds and trophies at the end of it.

“When you look back on your career, you remember these moments and get to share it with your family.

“It would mean a lot to me to lift the trophy with Coleraine. I think we have a point to prove after what happened last year. Hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and bring that trophy back to Coleraine because it will mean so much to the fans. It would be a massive victory for the club and town.

“I know it’s against a former club of mine, Linfield, but as a footballer you want to win trophies and it doesn’t matter who its against.

"I’ve had success with the Blues before and been able to kick on after winning a trophy like this, hopefully we can do that at Coleraine against a good team.”

Deane understands the culture at Linfield and he has huge respect for anyone who pulls on the Blues jersey.

“I’ve been in that changing room, I know what it’s like — it’s a good place if you’re winning but bad when you’re losing,” he added.

“I have massive respect for David (Healy) and his players, many of whom I know well like Kirk Millar and Matty Clarke. I’m looking forward to a good battle and a game which will hopefully be a great advertisement for our League.”