Gary Hamilton apologises for Glenavon’s performance in three-minute rant following dismal home defeat to Newry City

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton issued an apology to the club’s supporters after his side were humbled on home soil on Tuesday night, falling to a 5-1 loss to newly promoted Newry City at Mourneview Park.

Just four days after a superb win at the Coleraine Showgrounds, where they played some excellent football, the Lurgan Blues could not repeat those heroics and were instead on the wrong end of an ugly scoreline at home.

John McGovern scored twice inside the opening ten minutes and Daniel Hughes added another to have the visitors 3-0 up inside the opening quarter of an hour, with further goals from Declan Carville and James Teelan added to Glenavon’s misery.

That left an incensed Hamilton – whose side scored their only goal through Josh Doyle – baffled as to how the same team that won so convincingly against Coleraine submitted so tamely at Mournview Park.

"I’m actually lost for words. I can’t understand it. It’s the same 11 players, they were told the same thing – to do the same thing (as in the Coleraine game),” he fumed while speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel.

"All I can do tonight as manager is apologise.

"It’s the same 11 players who went and dominated the game against Coleraine, could have scored six or seven goals, conceded very little chances. It’s the same 11 players on your own home patch and you concede after two minutes. I accept that, that can happen.

"But when that happens, you should get the mind-set right, that should be the kick up the backside that you need to get better, we have to switch on and get energy, do the dirty side of things to get ourselves back in this game. But then two minutes later you concede a second.

"It’s scary. They could have scored to make it 3-0, only for Rory (Brown), and then they do score to make it 3-0, and you’re going, how is this the same team that are making these mistakes and putting us in this position at home?

"I’m not being disrespectful but nobody should be coming to Mourneview Park and scoring five. Nobody should be coming to Mourneview Park and scoring three after 11 minutes. We played Larne here the other week and we had nine men, and we conceded very few chances against them and only conceded with the last kick of the ball. That’s because people rolled their socks up and did the dirty side of the game, had that hunger and desire, everything we lacked today.

"Even at 3-0 down, we created a lot of chances, but you need somebody to step up to the mark and give us a lifeline and lift us, and nobody did that. (Newry) had four chances and looked hungry, confident and as if they believed in themselves. Tonight, we didn’t.

"We got the chances but we had fear then that we were going to miss. You can’t be like that when you play football, you have to believe in yourself and be confident in your ability. Be the person to turn the game around, score the goal and give everybody a lift and hopefully everybody else bounces off you.”

Hamilton did expand on why he felt that his side were so poor, pondering whether they struggle with the mental side of the game and couldn’t cope with being favourites after that Coleraine victory.

With points hard to come by in the fight to break into the top-six at the end of the season, where Glenavon have hovered for the past few years, every result matters and the boss was frustrated they never even fired a warning shot in that regard.

"It has to be either mentality or the boys struggle mentally with the pressure of the tag of being favourites going into a game. It seems to have happened quite a bit over the last few seasons,” he continued.

"You heard me on Friday night saying we need to start well against the teams that are going to be around us, and Newry are likely going to finish in the bottom-six – that’s not being disrespectful, they’re newly promoted – so we need to start well against teams like that and you need to get your points. We need to have that mind-set going into these games.

"I was hoping I would see a change this year, and I was hoping after Friday night with the joy and elation of how the boys played that would have given them belief to go out tonight and be confident and do what they did on Friday night to get the result again, but they didn’t.

"Everything they did on Friday, they did the opposite tonight.”

Glenavon don’t have long to feel sorry for themselves as next up they face an in-form side in Carrick Rangers, who are coming off the back of a huge victory over Linfield last week, at Mourneview Park.