Gary Hamilton calls on Glenavon to appeal Jordan Stewart’s ‘abysmal’ red card

Manager Gary Hamilton has urged Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer to appeal the dismissal of Jordan Stewart in Tuesday night’s Danske Bank Premiership scoreless draw with Glentoran at the McLean Oval.

The diminutive Stewart, on loan from Linfield until the end of the season, was sent off 16 minutes from the end when a ‘free-for-all’ broke out right in front of the opposing dugouts.

When the dust settled, referee Ben McMaster issued yellow cards to Glenavon’s Jack Malone and Glentoran substitute Shay McCartan before flashing red in the direction of Stewart, who vehemently pleaded his innocence.

It was just one of several flashpoints that managed to fracture the game. The referee had to book out NINE times, cautioning six Glenavon players plus assistant boss Paul McAreavey, with Glentoran’s Rhys Marshall joining his colleague McCartan on the naughty step.

It was Glentoran’s Bobby Burns who bore the brunt of the pushing and shoving that involved most players on the pitch. Hamilton concedes Stewart’s punishment should have been a yellow card — nothing more.

“For to give a red card for that was abysmal,” he said. “It was never a sending off, which took away from the performance of the team.

“The fourth official (Declan Hassan) called it right; it was a yellow card. It was right in front of him. “Ben (the referee) told Jordan he sent him off for violent conduct, but his two hands were way below his (Burns’) chest.

“We all know the rules, we all know that’s a yellow card. I’ll be urging the chairman to appeal it. There is no way a player deserves to miss three games over that incident.

“It wasn’t a red card and hopefully common sense prevails and it is reduced to a yellow card.

“The flare-up came at a bad time for us, potentially depriving us of a little opportunity to exploit them (Glentoran) because they were coming out looking for that breakthrough, which their fans demanded. It could have left them open that little bit at the back, but the sending off killed us.”

Hamilton, however, was happy with a point because his team hadn’t won in their previous nine games.

He went on: “Over the duration of the season, it’s about where you finish in the League table. Our target was seventh place, it could potentially be eighth because Ballymena United have gone out and spent big money in the likes of Davy McDaid.

“We haven’t a divine right to finish seventh. We knew it would be extremely difficult to break into the top six, unless we were really lucky – which we haven’t been.

“We’ve lost Mark Haughey long term with a cruciate ligament injury; we lost Andrew Doyle; we’ve lost Peter Campbell numerous times. It’s been one of those seasons. I’m not blaming injuries, it’s basic facts – it’s black and white.

“I’ve never made excuses in my life; I just tell it how it is.”

Hamilton admits he becomes frustrated at times as his boys produce their best performances against teams in the top half of the table.

“I don’t care where we get our points from – against the top six or the bottom six,” he added. “All I want to do is reach our target by the end of the season.

“Yes, we have struggled to take points off teams in the bottom six, it’s something we’ve talked about. Expectation levels are higher against teams in and around us in the table.

“On the flip side Coleraine have taken points off all the bottom six teams and less points than us against top six sides, but they are still sitting in fifth place.

“Hopefully, we can take confidence from the result at the Oval, no one made mistakes and that was the difference. It’s been our Achilles heel this year, we all know that, and the players know that.

“We’ve talked about it, but at the end of the day the only people can do anything about it, are the players themselves. If they stop making mistakes, confidence will come, and results will come.

“We were never going to The Oval to dominate the game. But we showed great discipline and great character... there was a good desire and a togetherness all over the pitch.”