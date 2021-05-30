Gary Hamilton hails ‘incredible’ signings as Glenavon lure in Linfield trio

Gary Hamilton has started his preparations for next season — but the Glenavon boss is still hoping to close this one on a high by qualifying for Europe.

Hamilton announced three big signings yesterday, with Andrew Waterworth, Mark Haughey and Mark Stafford joining from Linfield.

The news came less than 24 hours after this draw with Dungannon secured seventh and a shot at European football through the play-offs.

Hamilton said they had signed three “born winners”.

“For a club of our stature to be able to bring in three players that have achieved so much over the last five years is incredible” he enthused. “It is a great buzz for us to be able to get these type of players to the football club.”

Waterworth (35) made almost 350 appearances for Linfield, scoring 190 goals. Haughey (30), returns to Glenavon eight years after leaving for the Blues, while Stafford (33) spent the last six years at Windsor Park.

Hamilton added: “We want to bring born winners to the club — people who want to win at all costs — and thankfully we have been able to attract three of them.”

It completed a big weekend for Glenavon, who secured seventh on Saturday, taking them into the play-offs. They meet Larne in their semi-final at Inver Park tomorrow night. The winners will face either Cliftonville or Crusaders for a place in Uefa’s new competition, the Europa Conference League.

Hamilton feels it is a fine achievement by his side, who have had to contend with a jammed fixture list, injuries and refereeing decisions.

“Europe would be humungous for this football club,” he said.

“When you consider the calibre of the teams you are up against... Linfield, Glentoran, Larne, Crusaders and the finances they have, it is really difficult to compete with these teams.”

Glenavon needed to avoid defeat to confirm seventh.

And it looked good when Daniel Purkis put them in front after just 29 seconds, after some chaotic defending from Dungannon.

But they missed a host of chances, with Purkis, Peter Campbell and Matthew Fitzpatrick all going close.

Ben Gallagher levelled in the 36th minute, tapping in after good approach play from sub Caolan McAleer.

While Glenavon were never under serious pressure in the second half, Hamilton was still relieved to hear the full-time whistle.

He added: “Obviously it was nervy, because there was so much at stake, but thankfully the boys were professional, they did their job and it has given us an opportunity on Tuesday night.”

For Dungannon boss Dean Shiels, meanwhile, a summer of rebuilding lies ahead.

The Swifts have had a truly dire campaign, with 29 defeats from 38 games, just 17 points, a mere 22 goals scored and 83 conceded. They finished with a good performance here, with fullback Adam Glenny and keeper Roy Carroll their best performers.

Shiels said: “We need to strengthen. There will be 12 to 13 leaving, so we need bodies in.

“We need players that fit the style and fit the identity of the club, and we need experience.”

Glenavon: Hyland, Ward, A Doyle, McNulty, Harmon (Norton, 54), Campbell, Snoddy, Garrett, Hall (McCloskey, 68), Purkis (J Doyle, 84), Fitzpatrick. Unused subs: Coates, Birney, Byrne, O’Mahony

Dunganon: Carroll, Coyle, McGee, M Smyth, Glenny, O Smyth, Carvill, Campbell (McAleer, 33), Mayse, Convie (Devlin, 75), Gallagher (Robinson, 85). Subs not used: Johnston, Patton, Conway, O O’Kane

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)