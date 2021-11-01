Gary Hamilton hails ‘lethal’ Ryan Curran after his double sinks Glenavon

Cliftonville 2 Glenavon 1

Alongside his exasperation at the officials, Gary Hamilton felt that Glenavon’s misfortune could also be summed up by the fact that Cliftonville’s two big chances on Saturday fell to Ryan Curran.

Though Joe Gormley is the man synonymous with putting the ball in the net for the Solitude outfit, Hamilton rates Curran as one of the best finishers in the Danske Bank Premiership — and he received an unwelcome reminder of his prowess when the Reds striker pounced twice in as many minutes to help his side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Ahead courtesy of Josh Doyle seizing on a howler from home keeper Declan Dunne, the Lurgan Blues looked comfortably on course to become the first visiting side to avoid defeat at the north Belfast venue this season until Curran converted two assists from his namesake Chris — the first a smart volley and the second an outrageous smash into the top corner.

“We’ve put in a great shift and, again we’re coming away with a result that our performance didn’t deserve,” said Hamilton.

“I thought we were in control of the game for 70-75 minutes until they put on the extra striker and probably the only criticism I have of us is that we dropped a little deep whenever they put the third striker on.

“Cliftonville are going to have chances on their own patch and the chances, unfortunately for us, fell to Ryan Curran who, for me, in the last couple of years has been one of the best strikers in the Irish League.

“He’s lethal and he did it last year against us as well. The second goal was phenomenal but, at 2-1 down, we kept going and had an equaliser disallowed which I still don’t get.”

That chalked-off leveller proved the most significant talking point of a game littered with controversial calls from referee Keith Kennedy and his assistants.

Cliftonville had three efforts ruled out and were left perplexed when Glenavon defender Sean Ward was only shown a yellow card for using his hand to stop Gormley racing through on goal.

The Lurgan Blues looked to have a strong shout for a penalty when Peter Campbell hit the deck in a tangle with Reds defender Luke Turner, only for assistant referee Andrew Nethery to penalise the winger for a foul.

Right at the finish, Aaron Donnelly put the ball in his own net but Glenavon celebrations were cut short by the offside flag Nethery raised against Mark Stafford, with inconclusive television replays suggesting there were only centimetres in it.

Matthew Snoddy’s reaction to that decision earned him a straight red card and, while Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin admitted he had sympathy for Hamilton, he toasted his own players’ fighting spirit.

“Glenavon were well set up, they worked hard and did everything their manager would have asked of them and made it really difficult for us to build up any kind of momentum throughout the game,” he said. “On the flip side of that, you have to give our boys credit as well because when a team does that to you and you still produce a win, it’s a brilliant trait to have in your locker.

“Fair play to them, they turned the game on its head when it looked like they were going to come away with not just a draw, but with nothing.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Dunne, Hale (O’Neill, 73 mins), R Curran, McDonagh (Kearns, 81 mins), Lowe, Donnelly, Addis, Doherty, Gormley, Turner, Gallagher (C Curran, 65 mins). Unused subs: McNicholas, Harney, Foster, Coates.

GLENAVON: Taylor, Stafford, Birney, Campbell, Beggs (McCloskey, 73 mins), Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Doyle, Garrett (Singleton, 88 mins), Ward (O’Mahony, 88 mins). Unused subs: Doyle, Hall, Harmon, Hunter.

Referee: Keith Kennedy (Lisburn)

Man of the match: Ryan Curran

Match rating: 7/10