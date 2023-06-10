Gary Hamilton hails signing of former Linfield ace as a ‘massive thing’ for Glenavon

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has hailed the capture of ex-Linfield left-back Niall Quinn as a ‘massive thing’ for the Lurgan Blues.

The 29 year-old has joined the Lurgan Blues after a decade in the first team at Windsor Park.

Hamilton told the Glenavon website: “For me, it’s a big signing for the football club.

“He has been one of Linfield’s most consistent players. Unfortunately last season he was injured and came back for the last seven or eight games of the season, but before that he would have been one of the first names on the team sheet.

“For us to be able to be able to attract a player of that calibre while other clubs were looking him is a massive thing.” He added, “I can’t wait to get working with him. During my time back home his probably been one of the best left-hand sided players that I’ve seen. He’s definitely in the top three.

“He can play in numerous positions including left back, left wing and centre midfield. He’s also played right back and right wing for Linfield so his versatility is massive for a club like ours.

“He has a great attitude. He is a school teacher, he’s level headed but he has a drive to be the best.”

Next on Hamilton’s hit list is a striker to replace Matthew Fitzpatrick, who joined Linfield last month.

He said: “We know that we need a striker now. We might have to be patient on that front, but if we can get a striker along with the three signings that we have made we’ll have a good squad again this coming season."

Meanwhile, Dungannon Swifts confirmed the departures of Michael Ruddy, Marc Walsh, Joe McCready and ex-Real Madrid man Gerardo Bruna.