Gary Hamilton joy as his Glenavon boys smother Linfield’s fire

Glenavon had been humiliated 4-0 at home to Carrick in the league. The next match at Mourneview Park for the Lurgan Blues was another embarrassing defeat – 1-0 to Hanover in the Mid-Ulster Cup.

No wonder then manager Gary Hamilton was a happy – and relieved – man after seeing his team put in a highly committed performance on their own patch to earn a deserved 0-0 draw against champions Linfield.

It was a dour encounter with few chances, but for Hamilton the work-rate and effort of his players was just what he wanted.

The most notable incident came on 50 minutes when Glenavon defender Andrew Doyle, impressive to that point, and Linfield forward Christy Manzinga were red carded following an unsavoury tangle by the corner flag. From that moment on David Healy’s side looked the more threatening but didn’t produce enough quality to seal an important away win.

They might even had lost it had defender Danny Wallace not been halted from racing clear in the final moments after a challenge by Jamie Mulgrew.

Hamilton couldn’t believe a free-kick went Linfield’s way and got booked by referee Andy Davey for his protests.

Wallace was one of five ex-Linfield players in the Glenavon starting XI. The most well known, Andy Waterworth, was kept quiet by old pal Jimmy Callacher, though Mark Haughey excelled in a well drilled back line.

“We showed a gritty side and I was delighted with the performance,” said Hamilton.

“I thought Andrew Doyle was excellent before he was sent off. Him and Mark Haughey were colossal at the back.

“All of the defence were good. Sean Ward played well at right back and Danny Wallace was solid at left back. In midfield Michael O’Connor was outstanding and Conor McCloskey did brilliantly as well.

“If you’d have watched him against Hanover the other night you’d have swore he never played football but against Linfield he was quality. Sometimes he can be frustrating because he is such a talented boy. We had a few chances without any being clear cut but flip that around and they didn’t have anything clear cut either.

“On the ball and pressing the ball I thought we were very good first half and in the second half they played well but we stood tall. It was a big team effort against Linfield. I was pleased with everybody.”

Hamilton was not so content with referee Davey, claiming to be mystified at receiving a yellow card late in the game.

“I don’t know what the booking was for,” said the Glenavon boss. “Everybody in the ground thought it was a foul on Danny who was going through on goal. Jamie Mulgrew fell and handled the ball and at that stage Danny is through one v one. Andrew Davey has said it wasn’t a foul against Danny and I’ve asked the question why it’s not a foul and why’s it not a handball, and honestly I didn’t think anything was happening.

“Next thing I see Shane Andrews (fourth official) has spoken to him and told him to come over and book me. Sometimes I think there is a personality clash. That may be the case, that may not be the case.”

Linfield boss David Healy said his side lacked creativity in a “poor game”.

GLENAVON: Brown, Haughey, Doyle, Waterworth (Beggs 81), O’Connor, Snoddy, McCloskey, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Garrett, Ward.

Subs not used: Stafford, Hall, Harmon, Doran, Hunter, Doyle.

LINFIELD: Johns, Newberry, Shields (Fallon 71), Callacher, Hume, Manzinga, Stewart (Chadwick 71), Clarke, Donnelly (Green 59), Salam (Millar 59), Palmer (Mulgrew 59).

Subs not used: Walsh, Roscoe-Bryne.

Referee: Andrew Davey (Bangor)

Man of the match: Mark Haughey (Glenavon)

Match rating: 4/10