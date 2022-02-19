Gary Hamilton ‘really angry’ as two Glenavon players sent off in thrilling 3-3 draw at Ballymena United

Glenavon manager Gary admitted he was “really, really angry” after two of his players saw red during a topsy-turvy 3-3 draw at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

With both sides chasing a European play-off place, goals from Matthew Fitzpatrick, Peter Campbell and Conor McCloskey had Glenavon 3-2 ahead until Paul McElroy’s 80th minute leveller earned a point to keep United ahead of their opponents in seventh.

But, never mind the six goals, the biggest talking point arrived at 2-2 when Ballymena’s Conor Keeley and Glenavon’s Danny Wallace were sent of for their parts in a melee.

Then, after McCloskey fired the Lurgan Blues ahead, Robert Garrett retaliated to a tackle from a United player and was shown his second red card of the season to leave his side finishing the game with nine men.

For Hamilton, who also saw his side pick up two red cards at Portadown in the festive derby, the cards left a sour taste to a thrilling afternoon.

“We took the lead, deservedly so and then a moment of madness from two of our players has let the rest of their team down and I’m certainly not happy about it,” he told the BBC.

“Danny Wallace is on a yellow card and he has run up to get involved in a situation he should never do and ends up with a red card.

“Then Ribs (Robert Garrett), yes, he gets fouled but when you don’t get it, you can’t react the way he reacted and all of a sudden it left us in a very, very difficult position. I’m really, really cross and angry.

“Robert Garrett is an experienced player and he should know better. He has to learn he can’t leave his team-mates in that situation and I’m so disappointed for the players that they didn’t come away from here after putting in such a good performance with three points.”

For United assistant manager Bryan McLoughlin, it was a fair result, although he queried Keeley’s red card for two simultaneous yellows.

“Raymond (Crangle)’s a really good referee so whatever he saw, I accept,” he said. “The only thing I don’t understand is Conor apparently had a booking waiting prior to the melee. He was going to get booked for an incident prior but the ball hadn’t gone out of play. When the melee happened, Conor didn’t lift his hands, he didn’t strike anybody. He was grabbed and reacted, pushed somebody else out of the road.

“They’re disappointed because they didn’t go on to win but I’ve told them not to be too down on themselves. (Glenavon) were wasting time and happy to get away with a draw, as we would have been if we had a man less.

“Those teams are seventh and eighth in the league, which shows the quality we have in the league.”

McLoughlin also revealed that United could have a synthetic surface laid as the Mid and East Antrim Council look to solve the infamous pitch issues.

“I’m surprised the game was on,” he admitted. “On Tuesday it was in a really bad state and last Saturday it was in a terrible condition. We train on a 4G that is apparently getting replaced and there is a 4G being put on the main arena. We need to play on the best surface we can and that’s not a good surface. Whatever has happened in the past is gone, we need to look forward and fix this. Hopefully we do fix it by potentially putting a 4G pitch down.

“It’s one of the best stadiums in the league, we just need to fix the playing surface.”

Meanwhile, Linfield went top of the league by seeing off Portadown 1-0 at Windsor Park thanks to a Michael Ruddy own-goal in the first half.

They’re now ahead of rivals Glentoran on goal difference with Cliftonville four back with a game in hand.

“It was a hard-fought three points as we knew it would be with Portadown fighting for their lives,” said manager David Healy. “I thought we started the game OK. We had a good rhythm to our play, got an important goal, and probably could have got more if we were a bit more clinical.

“Points are more important than clean sheets. How you get the points is crucial. Clean sheets are nice but people are desperate for points at the minute and we’re no difference. There is going to be plenty of twists and turns. It’s not going to be straight-forward for anybody but it’s a challenge we wanted to be in and around and we are at the minute.”