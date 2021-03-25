Gary Hamilton urges Premiership to play full 38-game season to avoid 'unfair' conclusion

Gary Hamilton has given his support to the Northern Ireland Football League's determination to play a full 38-game Danske Bank Premiership season because he believes it is the only fair way to crown a champion.

NIFL's curtailment policy - drawn up after the premature end to the 2019-20 campaign and which all clubs signed up to before a ball was kicked - allows for the season to be cut after 33 games, when all teams will have played each other three times.

The odd number of fixtures and the potential imbalance which may come about as a result of that could compromise the integrity of the competition and Hamilton doesn't want that to impact the outcome of the title race.

"I think we should be playing 38 games," said Hamilton.

"Everybody has their own opinion, but certainly I don't see any reason why we can't do it based on how the season has gone so far.

"If it's not, then I think it's unfair on the teams who have to play that extra game, if you are going for the league title and you have to play an extra game away from home. For me, that's not fair. You should be cutting it at 22 or else play 38. It's as simple as that for me."

Hamilton has never hidden his dislike of the Europa League play-off system in the Premiership, which sees teams finishing as low as seventh still in with a chance of claiming a European place - and that was before Glenavon missed out on qualification when they finished third in 2019.

This season, however, it could work in favour of the Mourneview Park men, who are currently eighth but just four points behind seventh-placed Ballymena United with a match in hand. Under the curtailment policy, it is only after 38 games that the play-off will kick in.

"We just want to get as many points on the board as we can between now and the end of the season. That's what we are concentrating on and I haven't given any thought to Europe," said Hamilton.

"At one stage we didn't even think we were going to finish the season, I am just happy that we are playing games of football and getting games chalked off and seeing where that takes us."

Ω Dundela are the latest club to withdraw from the Irish Cup. The Duns were due to face Glentoran in the Round of 32.