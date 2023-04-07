Gary Hamilton: We can’t spend like top six but my boys are showing fight

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton believes a massive gulf is developing in Irish League football — on and off the pitch.

The Lurgan Blues are looking to nail down a seventh-place finish in the Danske Bank Premiership table, which could potentially earn them a slot in the NIFL’s lucrative end-of-season European play-off.

But the reality is, Glenavon are a whopping 17 points adrift of sixth-placed Coleraine, who are astonishingly 15 behind table-topping Larne.

Hamilton insists, financially, the top six clubs are pulling away from the rest.

“There is now a gulf between the top six clubs, which I’ve said all along would happen,” stressed Hamilton. “People must remember, outside of Newry City, our club has spent the least money in the League this season.

“So, for our boys to be where they are and do what they are doing, is a credit to them. To get into the top positions, you need to spend the capital.

“Unfortunately, at this moment in time, we just don’t have that to get up there to compete with those boys.

“It’s well documented Ballymena gambled by spending big on a few players and they’ve ended up in a little bit of difficulty.

“It’s hard to get into the top six because those teams are so far in front of the rest of us financially. All we can do is keep working hard.

“We have a good squad of players... we’ve proved we can match most teams on our day. Even teams in the top six that we didn’t manage to beat, Larne for example, we’ve matched them.

“There has only been one game we’ve let ourselves down by taking a real battering and that was against Linfield at Windsor Park when they scored four or five goals in the second half.”

Hamilton’s boys can take another giant leap of claiming a seventh-place finish by beating Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park on Friday night.

“They have been a bit of a bogey team for us, we’ve had two horrible games against them down at their place this season,” he added. “We beat them at home, but they defeated us twice down there.

“In all my 11 years at this football, I can never remember an easy game against Dungannon — they have taken points off us continually year in, year out.

“So, it will not be easy. We are fighting to finish seventh, they are fighting for their lives to stay in the division. It means every team as something to play for.

“The bottom line is, if we win enough games, that’s all that matters because we are ahead of the other teams. If we take more points than Carrick and Ballymena over the last five games, seventh place will be ours.

“We now have a good advantage over Ballymena (nine points), but Carrick have had a good season, and they are still in there, so it will be difficult.

“We just must look after our results. We are in a nice little run, four wins and a draw, long may it continue.”