Gerard Lyttle and David Healy join John Sheridan on Dundalk wishlist after manager's departure

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder John Sheridan could emerge as a 'dark horse' for the vacant Dundalk manager's job in the wake of his weekend resignation from Swindon Town.

Despite the fact that Sheridan was Dundalk's nemesis after a public spat with the then Oriel Park boss Vinny Perth last year, and that Sheridan has now left three managerial posts in the space of nine months, the chaos behind the scenes means that nothing can be ruled out.

Linfield boss David Healy is another of the names being touted but, with the Irish League title all but wrapped up, the former international striker would be unlikely to leave Windsor Park, while Northern Ireland under-19 and under-17 chief Gerard Lyttle has also been linked with the post.

At a meeting with the players yesterday, Italian Filippo Giovagnoli, who was last season appointed as first team boss - officially "head coach" - but was then listed as "coach" by the club at the start of this season, confirmed that he was quitting with immediate effect.

Ahead of Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to St Patrick's Athletic, Shane Keegan stepped away less than a month since being officially named as manager in the club's controversial coaching structure.

Giovagnoli's compatriot Giussepe Rossi, who worked as assistant manager last season but also had the title of "coach" this term, was expected to leave also but he will remain on for the time being and will work alongside Jim Magilton, Dundalk's Sporting Director, to prepare the team for tomorrow's league game away to Derry City.

The Lilywhites got a late equaliser at home to St Pat's to earn a draw - only their second point in five games - but the game was played against a backdrop of chaos, with the resignation on Friday of Keegan, who was classed as "manager" at Oriel Park.

Former Sligo Rovers and Cliftonville manager Lyttle has been heavily linked with a move south of the border to join up with his old Irish FA boss Magilton.

The two worked closely in the IFA Academy and it would be no shock if he was sounded out about taking on the job.

Dundalk's interest in Healy would also not be a surprise given the Killyleagh man's record at Windsor Park.

The 41-year-old is closing in on a fourth Premiership title with the Blues, having already won an Irish Cup, League Cup and County Antrim Shield since taking charge at the south Belfast club in 2015.

Some figures at Dundalk have advised chairman Bill Hulszier to take time before making a rushed appointment.

Last year Hulsizer initially offered the job to Robbie Keane, who rejected it, and Giovagnoli was lured from the obscurity of academy coaching in the USA.

Giovagnoli did lead the side into the group stages of the Europa League and an FAI Cup win but his league record - three wins in 14 games - was poor.

"If they get a manager in, I think they are still capable of winning the league this season," Giovagnoli's predecessor Perth told 'Newstalk'.

"I don't think it's as bad as the doomsday scenario that people are painting. But the problem for a club like Dundalk is, if these owners leave, what's next for them?".