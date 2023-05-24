Gillingham to swoop for Glentoran’s Conor McMenamin but face fight for his signature

The Belfast Telegraph understands there is also interest in the 27-year-old Northern Ireland star from Wembley-bound Stockport County, some clubs in Scotland and abroad.

McMenamin, who is contracted to the Glens until the end of next season, has made no secret of his desire to play at a higher level and revealed to this newspaper in March that he had informed the powers-that-be at The Oval of his ambitions.

At that time, he said: “I have made my mind up on my future and the people at Glentoran and the people that should know have been told. I’ve been open about it, that I have big ambitions.”

McMenamin has been magnificent for Glentoran in recent years and the former Cliftonville and Linfield ace finished the season in style, helping the east Belfast side qualify for Europe through the Play-Offs with his scintillating performances watched by a representative from Gillingham.

The Gills finished 17th in League Two in the season just past and by a distance were the lowest scorers in the division. They are looking for players who can create and find the net and McMenamin is in that category.

Stockport are also admirers of McMenamin, though their focus is on Sunday’s League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley against Carlisle, while Scottish clubs are keeping an eye on the situation.

During the season, McMenamin was linked with a move to the Middle East and there remains interest abroad. Most clubs across the water target young Irish League players but even though he will be 28 in August, McMenamin has attracted attention.