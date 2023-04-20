Giving manager space to learn has been key to Larne’s success, says Kenny Bruce

One of the key contributing factors in Larne’s revolution has been Kenny Bruce’s loyalty towards Tiernan Lynch.

The Larne owner has stood by the man who has won the Premiership title in his first managerial job.

Former Glentoran coach Lynch admitted he questioned his own managerial powers after Larne crashed to a surprise loss to St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the Europa Conference League last July.

Bruce could have put his faith in a coach with a higher profile but he has now offered an insight into why Lynch was allowed to solider on.

The Larne chief said he tapped into knowledge from the business world to understand how a football club and its manager can stay on the right path and taste success.

“The big thing for me is I was inexperienced in the football world six years ago,” said Bruce, who will be at Inver Park tonight to watch Larne lift the Gibson Cup for the first time in the club’s 134-year history.

“I tried to apply some of the principles that I have learned in business and having worked with my brother (Michael) and a number of really key successful people, I analysed how they led people in the business world.

“One of the biggest things of all was trying to create an environment where the manager can grow in the job.

“The reality is every human being and leader is capable of making a mistake. What happens in football is that when a substantial mistake is made, like a defeat to St Joseph’s in the first round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers, some clubs could relieve a manager from their duties.

“We, as a board, have tried to encourage Tiernan to reflect while he’s in the job when things aren’t going well.

“As soon as we dismiss a manager and he reflects on the experience, the only people who benefit from that are the club he goes to in the future.

“We believe if we encourage Tiernan to reflect while he’s doing the job, he is only going to get better and better which means that our club will continue to flourish.

“We have created those moments where Tiernan has deeply reflected and made changes that makes him a much more rounded manager and people person today. We have done that as a team of people and that has paid off significantly for us.”

Significant investment from Bruce has helped to write this Irish League fairytale and anyone who follows the domestic game has seen this coming.

Larne have developed into a real Premiership force and after a hat-trick of County Antrim Shield wins, the holy grail has been reached.

Bruce took over the Invermen in September 2017 and the trophy he will get his hands on tonight was always a target.

“I was very confident we would get here eventually, you can’t be sure it will be done in five-and-a-half years but there was a real appetite for football in Larne and seeing how the manager has developed, there was no question he would get there,” explained Bruce.

“All we needed to do was provide him with the resources and the team and I’m delighted to see we have achieved the title as it’s a target achieved and hopefully further trophies after this one should be more straightforward.

“I think it’s enormous for everyone, including the League and football in Northern Ireland.

“It’s been well received by many people and the community has been right behind us.

“We have explained our vision and they have been with us through thick and thin.

“The community will come out in force and, on the back of this success, there’s a new level of progress we can made in our work with the community.”