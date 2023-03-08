Glackin inspires Bannsiders to derby delight ahead of Cup showpiece

Danske Bank Premiership

COLERAINE warmed up for this weekend’s BetMcLean Cup Final against Linfield in fine style with a deserved 3-1 Danske Bank Premiership win against Ballymena United.

Coleraine made all the early running at The Showgrounds and threatened twice within a matter of minutes as Matthew Shevlin and Conor McKendry both had efforts saved by United keeper Jordan Williamson.

The Bannsiders — who had lost their last two League games — went close on the half-hour mark as the returning McKendry forced Williamson into yet another top save.

However, the breakthrough arrived just a minute later when Jamie Glackin worked space inside the box and hit a low effort into the bottom corner.

That lead lasted only three minutes as the Sky Blues responded in emphatic style. A long run forward by Robbie McVarnock presented the ball to Josh Kelly, who arrowed into the back of the net to level.

Continuing a flurry of late goals in the half, Coleraine regained the lead on 41 minutes when Glackin found McKendry inside the box and the winger cleverly lobbed the ball over the onrushing Williamson.

David Jeffrey’s men began this clash eight games without a win in the Premiership and they went close to levelling the scores on 50 minutes as David McDaid had an effort saved by Gareth Deane.

After Glackin went close to adding to his tally, Coleraine extended their advantage on 54 minutes as a front-post cross by Dean Jarvis was stabbed home by an onrushing Josh Carson.

On the hour mark, the Braidmen had Williamson to thank yet again as he thwarted Lyndon Kane’s effort, while at the other end Stephen O’Donnell hit his own post with Jordan Gibson’s follow-up being cleared off the line by Conor McDermott.

To their credit, Ballymena kept attacking and went close on 72 minutes when Ryan Waide’s blazing effort was parried by Deane, the second-half substitute unable to hit his rebound on target.

On 78 minutes, Andy Scott was sent through on goal and the January arrival from Larne was unable to score his first goal in Coleraine colours as his strike cannoned off against the crossbar.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D. Jarvis, McKendry (O’Mahony 57), Carson (A. Jarvis 78), Farren, O’Donnell, Lynch (McCrudden 78), Glackin (Scott 57), McDermott, Shevlin (Fyfe 82).

Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan.

BALLYMENA UNITED: Williamson, Nelson (Gibson 63), Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly (Place 78), McCullough, Kane, Henderson (Waide 46), McVarnock, Graham (McGrory 78), Farquhar.

Unused subs: Redman, Tipton, Clarke.

Referee: Andrew Davey

Match rating: 6/10

Man of the match: Jamie Glackin