Glenavon are on a Euro mission, says Paul McAreavey

The Lurgan Blues capped off a good week by defeating Newry City on the back of a goalless draw at Glentoran; a fortunate Jamie Doran strike enough to earn a first win in 11 outings.

“We’re still fighting for seventh position and we really think it’s achievable,” said assistant boss McAreavey.

“We needed to get back to basics, we needed to get back to being hard to beat. We want to play good football — good attacking football. We want to create chances. We want to score goals and at times we left ourselves open and, as a result, we conceded silly, silly goals. So in this last week in training, we’ve gone back to meetings and said we need to be ugly to beat.”

McAreavey acknowledges there’s a lot to work to do — especially with their next game being another trip to face the Glens at The Oval.

“It’s not going to be easy for us,” he added.

“We’re hoping to go there and do well. If you flip it around, Newry got two good performances against us and we came back here itching to make sure we got a result today, and we did that. If you flip it over to Glentoran, we beat Glentoran at home and got a draw down there, so if you’re sitting in their changing room they’ll be looking to get one over on us, so we have to be very, very wary of that.”

Newry, meanwhile, have a massive game against bottom side Portadown up next and manager Darren Mullen made no bones about the need for a win

“There’s no point underplaying it,” said Mullen. “It’s a massive game. It’s at home. There’ll be no excuses. We have to win our home games against teams that are in the bottom six. We didn’t do it today, hopefully we can do it next Saturday.”

NEWRY: Brady, King, N Healy, McGivern, D Hughes (Carville 70), Lockhart, McGovern, Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery (B Healy 80), Adeyemo (Lusty 70). Unused subs: Halpenny, Kwelele, Martin, Sloan

GLENAVON: Brown, Birney (Doyle 72), Snoddy, O’Connor (McCluskey 75), Fitzpatrick, Baird, Doran, Rogers, Garrett, Malone, Ward. Unused subs: Matthews, Prendergast, Wallace, Bradley.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the match: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Match rating: 6/10