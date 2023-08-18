Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton believes Premiership’s top-six gap has never been wider

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton believes there is no hiding place in the Sport Direct Premiership.

After three starts, the Lurgan Blues are still looking for their first point of the new League campaign. Having lost to Glentoran and Cliftonville, David Healy’s Linfield piled on the agony in midweek, roaring to an impressive 4-2 victory.

Honest-talking Hamilton reckons the gap is widening rapidly between the full-time and part-time clubs.

“This League is now the most difficult it’s ever been,” he declared. “I couldn’t fault the boys for effort and commitment at Windsor Park, although we began to tire near the end.

“It’s difficult when you play the full-time sides. Our lads are coming out of work to face boys who have been resting up and recovering in the right way.

“I think you could see that in our team over the last 20 minutes or so. The players all put in a good shift – and our fans knew that. But I keep saying it, when full-time teams play part-time teams, especially in midweek, just look at the statistics.

“It’s very rarely the part-time team comes out on top. Larne and Glentoran have moved a lot of their matches to Friday night for a reason – if I was in their shoes, I’d do the same thing.

“Our boys are back at work on Monday and Tuesday after the weekend, the full-time boys have the chance to recover properly. It means they go into games fresh.”

Hamilton’s troops have the chance of putting points on the board on Saturday when they entertain Newry City at Mourneview Park.

“Newry beat us 5-1 and 2-0 at home last season, so we know what they are about,” warns Hamilton. “They’ve already gone to Carrick Rangers and won – a team who have six former full-time players on their books.

“There are no easy games now. Back in the day, teams like us got results against the bottom sides most of the time – that doesn’t happen anymore. Any team in this League can punish you.

“If we can produce the type of performance we put in against Glentoran and Linfield, we’ll certainly stand a chance against other teams because they don’t have the players of individual flair the top sides have.

“Our game plan worked well against the Blues, and I was pleased with the performance. In the previous game, we gifted Cliftonville goals, they didn’t have to work for them. But, for me, Linfield out-worked us."

Hamilton will again be missing a number of regulars, including Niall Quinn and Sean Ward.

He added: “Quinn will be out for a week or two, Wardie has an ankle problem, again a couple of weeks. We got Conor McCloskey back for the Blues match, but that was his first 45 minutes of the season. He was knackered, so we didn’t want to risk him in the second-half.

“It was also Calum Birney’s first start at senior level this season. I thought he did well.”