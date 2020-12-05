Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton bemoans Glenavon's 'frightening' run with referees after John Herron avoids red card in late defeat to Larne

Gary Hamilton was suspended but still could still find a good vantage point at a fan-free Inver Park.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has hit out once against at match officials over decisions he feels that are going against his side.

The Lurgan Blues were beaten 2-1 by league leaders Larne at Inver Park on Saturday afternoon, falling victim to a heartbreaking last minute winner from Johnny McMurray.

The manager said his side could feel 'proud' of their performance but drew attention to two decisions made by referee Steven Gregg.

The first, and most controversial, was the decision not to send off Larne midfielder John Herron for an alleged punch thrown.

"Again, I think there are decisions going against us that are changing things," the Glenavon boss told BBC Radio Ulster.

"Everybody saw John Herron throw a punch, nothing's done and he stays on the pitch.

"These things change the game because Larne are a good side. They play good stuff but when they go down to 10 men it gives you a chance.

"I can't do anything about that. I can't control anybody's decisions on the pitch. All I can do is control our players and I thought we played excellent. I think we've been unlucky with a couple of things."

To make matters worse, Glenavon defender Sean Ward was shown a late second yellow card in injury-time.

However, it was an earlier decision not to award a penalty to the visiting side, when they were leading 1-0, that also rankled with the Glenavon manager.

"At 1-0, Michael O'Connor is in the box, the player doesn't touch the ball, catches Mick and for me it's a penalty kick," he said. "Those are the rules of the game. They go straight up the pitch within probably a minute or so and exactly the same foul is made on Davey McDaid on the edge of the box.

"It's a free-kick and our player gets booked. It's difficult when these keep happening time and time again against your team.

"It's so frustrating. We've to go home and we're drowning our sorrows all weekend, devastated, and there's nothing being done about it."

It's the latest decision that has riled Glenavon in recent weeks, following the failure to send off Linfield midfielder Christy Manzinga in a defeat at Windsor Park, a penalty appeal turned down in a draw with Dungannon and even a disallowed goal in a win over Crusaders last week.

"I'd see through it if it's happening once but it's happening every week with Glenavon Football Club," he said. "I saw a stat that we were bottom of the league in fouls committed but yet I think near enough a third were being rewarded with a yellow card.

"It's frightening now. It's not as if we're a dirty team. We don't play like that but certainly that's going against us as well.

"There has been one referee, Evan Boyce, fair play to him rang me after the game against Coleraine and apologised for making a mistake. I respect that. I thought a lot more of Evan for that. Everybody makes mistakes but at least he owned up and was man enough to apologise."

Elsewhere on Saturday afternoon, Crusaders climbed to within five points of leaders Larne with a 2-0 win over Glentoran, who are in 10th place just two points off the bottom and 17 points adrift of the top.

Warrenpoint Town climbed to sixth with a 3-1 win over a Carrick Rangers side that slipped to bottom spot thanks to Portadown's 0-0 draw with Ballymena United.