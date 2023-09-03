Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton fumes at ‘madness’ 11-game ban for No.2 Paul McAreavey

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton is unhappy at the length of the ban for his assistant boss Paul McAreavey

The Mourneview Park supremo has leapt to the defence of his No.2, who was hit with the marathon suspension by Irish FA disciplinary chiefs after entering the referee’s room at half-time during the Lurgan Blues’ Sports Direct Premiership clash against Loughgall at Lakeview Park on Friday, August 25.

The whole matter surrounds the first-half free-kick from which Tiernan Kelly scored the opening goal.

Glenavon officials claimed that referee Evan Boyce only sounded his whistle to signal for the kick to be taken after Pablo Andrade had struck the ball, and coach Mark Ferguson was sent from the dugout before the half-time break. In footage of the game, an audible whistle can be heard while the ball is in the air.

McAreavey was also red-carded after entering the referee’s room to request that the officials view the footage of the goal.

“I just think it’s wrong,” said Hamilton.

“Paul didn’t curse or swear at any stage when he was in the changing room – there were two witnesses there to say that. The rule is seemingly for refusing to leave the changing room.

“Paul goes in, doesn’t curse, tries to show something to somebody and ends up with 11 games, and I just think it’s wrong.

“He was asking the referee to look at the footage and that’s what he did. I made sure two people went in, both heard what he said and saw what he did, but it’s been deemed that he refused to leave the changing room which unfortunately gets him 11 games – which is madness, in my opinion.”