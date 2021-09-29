Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton hits out at Larne’s ‘embarrassing’ celebrations after 1-0 win at Mourneview Park

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton hit out at Larne's "embarrassing" celebrations after their 1-0 away win at Mourneview Park on Tuesday night.

It took a long-range Andy Mitchell strike on 79 minutes to separate the sides as Tiernan Lynch's men closed to within three points of league leaders Cliftonville.

Hamilton had spoken before the game about the difficult of facing a full-time club in midweek for his part-time players and wasn't overly enamoured at the level of the away side’s celebrations.

"I never thought you'd win a World Cup winning 1-0 at Mourneview Park, especially when you're a full-time team. I've never seen celebrations like that in my life before," he scoffed, speaking on Glenavon's Youtube channel.

"Certainly if I was a full-time team coming to Mourneview on a Tuesday night, I'd be expecting to win. That's me personally speaking. I thought it was a wee bit embarrassing to be totally honest with you because the players were celebrating as if they'd won an Irish Cup final or an Irish League title.

"They're sitting in the Seagoe (Hotel) having a pre-match meal, relaxing and doing things the right way and our boys are coming straight from work and it is tough for them. It's the most difficult time to meet a full-time team.

"For me, if you're a full-time team coming to play a part-time team on a Tuesday night, you're expecting to win. You shouldn't be coming away like that but then that shows that our players were more than a match tonight."

The goal itself didn't cover Glenavon stopper Declan Brown in any glory, although Hamilton explained why he wasn't going to be hard on the former Donegal Celtic goalkeeper.

"It was a mistake by Decky," the boss said. "He's held his hands up, which I love from players. He's honest and he's made a couple of good saves tonight and in other games so we can't be too hard on him.

"I'm just gutted for the guys. I think the fans can agree they gave everything for the club tonight."

Meanwhile, on other end of that strike, Mitchell was keen to deflect any praise onto the club's assistant manager.

"I'm going to give Tim McCann the credit here," he told Larne's in-house media. "Before warm-ups, he's always telling me to shoot. I like to pull the trigger from range, I did that and luckily enough it ended up in the net.

"It's great credit to the lads. Glenavon away is one of the toughest fixtures in the league. Last week (losing to Crusaders and drawing with Carrick) we let ourselves down, don't blame the manager or the staff, it was on us players. We had a good talk in training, ironed a few things out and got amongst each other. That's what it's going to take this season if we're going to achieve anything.

"It's about us. No disrespect to the other team but we look at ourselves this year. If we do what we can do and the way we train, the way we want to play, if we do all that right, no team in this league should stand a match for us. We firmly believe that."

Next up for Larne is a trip to Dungannon, while Glenavon host Glentoran as their difficult run continues.

"We have to go again on Saturday," said Hamilton, whose side held Linfield to a 0-0 draw last weekend. "That's another tough one; three full-time teams in seven days is tough for any full-time outfits but we've proved in the last two games that we can match them.

"We've got to recover as best we can with our boys working because they (Glentoran) are getting a proper recovery. We want to start the game like we did tonight and hopefully get the result this time."