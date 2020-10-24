Glenavon boss hails stand-in stopper James Taylor after startling nine-man come-back draw against Glentoran

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton has picked out goalkeeper James Taylor as the pinnacle of his ‘outstanding’ side’s performance in their against-the-odds draw at Glentoran.

The Lurgan Blues were already down to nine men – thanks to Andrew Doyle’s straight red and Peter Campbell’s pair of bookings – by the time Robbie McDaid gave the Glens a 76th minute lead from the spot.

Remarkably, the visitors levelled as Calum Birney came back to haunt his former side with a header two minutes later, leaving his manager purring.

It was stopper Taylor, who is deputising for Jonny Tuffey after the number one’s wedding last weekend, who had suffered criticism for his display in the defeat to Portadown last week but earned his manager’s approval at the Oval.

“I’m proud of every one of them. I thought they were outstanding today,” Hamilton told BBC Sportsound.

“The biggest for me today was James Taylor. Last week I was critical of him. I thought he cost us two or three goals. He had the pressure as an east Belfast boy of facing his old club and that can be hard. After making mistakes last week, especially as a goalkeeper, it can be a lonely place.

“Today I thought he was outstanding. He commanded his area, came for crosses, had one save to make and made it.

“I was worried. Will he step up to the plate? But he proved he can and I’m delighted with that.”

As for the sendings off, Hamilton admitted Campbell’s second booking was justified although questioned the first. It was Doyle’s straight red, however, that really frustrated the visiting boss.

“It was extremely harsh,” said Hamilton, who confirmed Glenavon will consider appealing referee Lee Tavinder’s decision. “If we’re going to be giving red cards for that there will be red cards in every game of football. We have so many bookings today but there wasn’t that many tackles different to what Glentoran were doing.

“They got a booking in the middle of the pitch but five minutes earlier, the same thing and he wasn’t booked. I want consistency.”

It’s a result that at least gets Glenavon off the mark after what was a bitter pill to swallow last weekend; a 4-2 home reverse at the hands of their newly-promoted derby rivals.

“I came out last week – everybody knows I’m always honest – I wasn’t happy with the defending,” Hamilton said. I was critical of them and I was critical of our quality in the final third. We had a chat with them all week and said we wanted to see a massive improvement.

“Every single player did his job today and put in a massive shift today, even when we went down to 10 men I thought we were very compact and well organised.

“Sean Ward was phenomenal. For a 35-year-old to show that energy, hunger and desire is an example to all of our younger players. James Singleton, captain today, was solid and then you have the likes of Matthew Snoddy and Robbie Garrett. They were everywhere. I was gutted for Snods giving away the penalty. He was so tired and it was just a trailing leg. Conor McCloskey was up there for man of the match. He gave everything. Sometimes I question his work-rate but I can’t question anything about him today.

“Danny Purkis occupied their back three in the second half and their back two in the first half. He was super. JJ (Jordan Jenkins) was super when he came on and got back in when we needed him to.”

Glentoran, like Glenavon, have only one point from their opening games and already find themselves five points behind pace-setters Larne.