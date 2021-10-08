Glenavon can slam brakes on Coleraine’s winning run: Stephen Lowry

Bannsiders ace believes Lurgan Blues remain a formidable force

Midfielder Stephen Lowry admits Coleraine will be taking nothing for granted when erratic Glenavon make the journey to the Ballycastle Road Showgrounds for tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership clash.

Gary Hamilton’s team have picked up merely two points from a possible 15, which has sent them plummeting down the table to eighth place.

In contrast, Oran Kearny’s Bannsiders have been flying. They may have lost their opening two matches – against Larne and Cliftonville – of the new league campaign, but they are now unbeaten in five. Lowry knows a thing or two about Glenavon, having been a team-mate of their trio of new signings from Linfield over the summer – Mark Stafford, Mark Haughey and Andy Waterworth.

He insists, they’ll be given the utmost respect, despite their lowly position in the table.

“Glenavon have had a tough run of late. Linfield, Larne and Glentoran,” said Lowry. “I know they lost two and drew one, by all accounts they put up a good showing in all three.

“They are a team that has caused us problems over the years. It will be a different challenge for us. They will come at us and play attacking footballing. They have boys up front the likes of Andy (Waterworth) and Matthew Fitzpatrick, who was with us for a while.

“Gary (Hamilton) completed good business over the summer, bringing in Haughey, Stafford and Andy. I know all about them from my days at Windsor Park. Danny Wallace also arrived from Warrenpoint Town. On paper, they are a great squad.

“They have the players that can hurt you, we are well aware of that, so we have done our homework on them. The main thing is we must look after ourselves.”

Lowry believes the Bannsiders can take great confidence from Monday’s night’s important win against Crusaders at Seaview.

“They didn’t create any chances against us which was good,” he adds. “It’s not often Crusaders are so subdued at home. Even when they changed their shape, they still didn’t make any impression.

“Things are going so well for us. Even in the first two games, we played really well, but we lost both. We put so much into those matches and had nothing to show for it, it was really disheartening. We couldn’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves, we had to knuckle down to make sure the victories started to come. Since then, we’ve had four wins and a draw.

“Glenavon will probably have a little bit of added pressure of needing points to get them up the table, but we know there are no easy games in this league the way it is at the minute. We have an added incentive of knowing that three points would give us the chance to shoot into second place in the table, albeit on goal difference.”

Lowry was full of praise for the plush new facilitates and synthetic playing surface at the Showgrounds. He added: “It’s been great, it really feels like home. Previously, we were training at the (Coleraine) University, and we were really only at the Showgrounds on match days.

“But it now feels a lot more like home. On Wednesday night, for instance, most of it was only a recovery session for some of the boys, and some of the others trained, but we were all together.

“It’s a real top surface. It’s fast, which suits our style.”