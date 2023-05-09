Glenavon can upset the odds and land European jackpot: Gary Hamilton

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton is hoping his side can flourish in the Play-Offs — © Presseye

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton insists the end-of-season Play-Offs are his side’s golden chance to hit the European jackpot.

The Lurgan Blues are in the hunt for a Europa Conference League place after finishing in seventh spot but they remain big underdogs going into tonight’s Semi-Final against Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

Cliftonville and Coleraine will contest the other Semi-Final at Solitude tonight with the Final scheduled for Saturday.

If Glenavon can bring European football back to Mourneview Park for the first time since 2018, it would be a fairytale finish to the campaign for the Lurgan men.

Former Glentoran striker Hamilton says the League’s wealthy big hitters are now daunting opponents while his mid-Ulster side have to mastermind a European miracle.

“If you get there (into the top six), it’s a miracle, really. All we can do is try to get the club into a European Play-Off position. Thankfully, we have achieved that,” said Hamilton.

“Apart from winning the Irish Cup, it is the only real tangible route to Europe for clubs like Glenavon, and the rest of the teams around us in the table.

“A seventh-place finish is the most realistic target for us. Maybe if we add a few players, we could possibly break the top six, but there is so much quality in the likes of Coleraine, Cliftonville and Crusaders.

“That’s not to say we haven’t given a good account of ourselves against them this season.

“We held our own, except for one game (against Linfield), which was totally my fault for changing the shape at half-time. They ran out 6-1 winners, but I held my hands up for that one.

“Other than that, we have been competitive against the full-time teams.

“That’s testament to the players, credit to them. Although we can’t challenge the top four positions, we can still give these teams a run for their money.

“That’s all supporters want. When you see the gulf in wages, you know, if you are a fan, you are not going to be up in the top positions.

“With the money now involved in the League, it makes it near enough impossible for teams like us to stay on their tails.”

Hamilton added: “Until around four or five years ago, you used to think at the start of the season you had a chance of finishing in the top three or four.

“When I came in (at Glenavon), we managed to get the club away from relegation and then we enjoyed a couple of Irish Cup wins, we made the top six and even the top four, but I’ve always been a realist.

“I’ll never be anything different. I’ll never set goals that aren’t achievable or unrealistic.

“For the last two or three years, when you look at the money and the amount of investment that has gone into squads at different clubs, you know that’s not a realistic target now.”

A staggering 22 points may have separated the teams after 38 gruelling games but now the Glens and Glenavon square up in a knockout game.

Hamilton has worked wonders with his team as they approach this showdown. They are on the back of a 10-match unbeaten run — impressive stuff, especially as his budget is vastly inferior to those clubs that finished in the top six.

Hamilton insists his boys approach tonight’s game without pressure — they are the underdogs, not expected to overturn the mighty Glens.

“The League tables doesn’t lie, we were miles behind Glentoran at the finish, so the pressure will all be on the other team,” he went on. “They’ll be expected to beat us.

“It’s a club that demands European football, so there is a lot of pressure on them to deliver, especially with the financial backing that they’ve had over the last few years.

“It’s good to see investment in clubs like Glentoran and Larne. It means people are prepared to put in money to make the club better, but with that comes expectation and pressure.

“The good thing for us, we’ve got a bit of momentum as we are unbeaten in the last 10 games. The boys know they have everything to play for. We were at The Oval on two occasions prior to the split, winning one and drawing the other.

“If they give it their all, you never know. That’s all we can ever ask for from the players at the football club.”

• Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte has confirmed that he will leave Cardiff City once his contract expires this summer.

The former Crusaders winger is on the radar of League One clubs Oxford United and Portsmouth.

In a statement, Whyte said: “My time at Cardiff has now come to an end. This has been a place where my family has called home for four years.

“To all the players, managers, staff and fans that I have worked with throughout the years, thank you.

“I wish I had more of a crack at it, but hey. Thank you for letting me be part of your team.

“I haven’t been this excited in a while with football. I feel I have a lot more to give. I can’t wait for the next challenge.”

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to his old club Oxford where he notched 10 goals and 17 assists in 86 games across two stints. Whyte has scored five goals in 28 senior internationals for Northern Ireland.