Glenavon confirm Danny Purkis is free to join Glentoran after releasing striker from contract

Glenavon have confirmed that striker Danny Purkis has been released from his agreement with the club and is free to join fellow Danske Bank Premiership side Glentoran.

The 27-year-old quit the Lurgan Blues last August to rejoin Amateur League side East Belfast, having signed a deal not to feature for any other top flight side until 2024.

When Glentoran announced his signing over the weekend, eyebrows were raised as to how that was possible given his pre-existing agreement with Glenavon, however the club have revealed that the agreement has been cancelled, paving the way for the deal to be completed.

"Following discussions last week with the player and his representative at their request, it has been mutually agreed that the player will be released from his agreement with Glenavon FC which he signed on leaving the Club in September 2021,” read the Glenavon statement.

"In return the player has agreed to make an acceptable donation to Glenavon FC.”

This news will be a welcome sign for Glens fans and manager Mick McDermott, who lost Robbie McDaid to their Big Two rivals Linfield, with Purkis’ arrival a boost for their league title hopes.

Purkis started his career with Glentoran and now returns to the BetMcLean Oval looking to lead the line as a natural proven goalscorer at every level he has played at.

The 27-year-old was Glenavon’s leading scorer with 15 goals in the 2020/21 season before returning to East Belfast, while he scored more than 150 goals in two-and-a-half seasons in the amateur league.

Purkis will complement an already stacked forward division at The Oval, which contains Northern Ireland international Conor McMenamin and the Donnelly brothers Jay and Ruaidhri.