Glenavon earning spot in Euro Play-Offs would be top feat: Gary Hamilton

Glenavon will confirm a place in the European Play-Offs with victory at Newry City and according to manager Gary Hamilton, it would be an “amazing achievement” for the club.

Victory over Ballymena in midweek was their fifth in an unbeaten run of seven League games and because of their superior goal difference, even a draw today will be enough to confirm seventh place in the Premiership table if Carrick Rangers fail to beat Portadown.

“Seventh was a realistic target at the start of the season but we didn’t deserve the right to be in that position so we have had to fight for every point,” said Hamilton.

“We knew Ballymena and ourselves would probably be fighting it out for seventh, they have one of the best managers who has ever managed in the League and knew it wouldn’t be easy fighting against them. Carrick have also come into the equation but we have got ourselves into the position where it is in our own hands.

“All we can do is keep getting the points required until the end of the season and if we do it, it’s probably one of our best seasons — apart from winning the Irish Cups — because apart from Newry we have spent the least money in the League, so for us to finish seventh would be an amazing achievement and a credit to everyone in the changing room.

“They have given themselves that chance and then if we can get to a (Play-Off) Semi-Final we will see where we go from there but there are three games to go and a lot of hard work ahead. Hopefully they can deliver.”

Newry were the last team to beat Glenavon, their second win of the season at Mourneview Park, but a week later a Jamie Doran goal gave the Lurgan Blues victory at the Showgrounds and Hamilton is expecting another close game.

“Newry are fighting for their lives and, indeed, everyone is playing for something in the bottom six, apart from Ballymena to a certain degree as they have the Irish Cup Final to look forward to,” he said. “Everyone else is fighting.”