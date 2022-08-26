Glenavon end wait for first win of season as impressive away performance halts Coleraine’s perfect start

Coleraine 1 Glenavon 3

Matthew Fitzpatrick (right) celebrates with Robbie Garrett after making it 3-1 for Glenavon at Coleraine

Glenavon picked up their first win of the season in fine style as they swept to a deserved 3-1 success against Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders went into the contest having won their last three games and they threatened on 11 minutes as Josh Carson’s strike sailed wide, before Jamie Glackin was denied by Rory Brown after a good set-up by Matthew Shevlin.

Glenavon started to grow into the game and should have scored through Peter Campbell but the winger’s attempt went by the post.

However, the same player would make no mistake on 24 minutes as Conor McCloskey’s cut back was swept into the back of the net to make the breakthrough.

Just after Isaac Baird went close to doubling their advantage, Glenavon would concede a spot kick on 38 minutes as Brown brought down Shevlin who was through on goal. The ball was picked up by Shevlin who comfortably dispatched from 12 yards to make it six goals in his last three games.

The second-half was barely two minutes old when Glenavon would go back in front as a strike from outside the area by Robert Garrett took a wicked deflection and went in via the post.

Gary Hamilton’s side were in the ascendancy and they went close to going further ahead as Matthew Fitzpatrick poked wide after a delicate through ball by Isaac Baird, with ex-Coleraine striker Fitzpatrick seeing an indirect free-kick go inches by the post.

On the hour mark, confusion between Danny Wallace and Brown allowed Shevlin a strike on goal but the striker’s lob from distance went wide.

The game was poised for a fourth goal and it duly arrived for the visitors as a ball over the top wasn’t defended and Fitzpatrick raced into the box and fired into the bottom corner on 62 minutes.

Things almost went even better for Glenavon six minutes later as Matthew Snoddy’s strike from the edge of the box went a whisker wide.

The hosts needed an instant response and brought on Aaron Jarvis, Jack O’Mahony, James McLaughlin and Conor McKendry, with the latter duo combining as McKendry bent an effort into the arms of Brown.

Minutes later, a ball from Conor McDermott found Shevlin in space and his close range attempt was foiled by Brown, before the same player would see a shot deflected wide from the resulting corner kick.

With over ten minutes remaining, the hosts would see a penalty appeal waved away as McKendry’s cross appeared to strike the arm of Danny Wallace but referee Shane Andrews waved play on.

Glenavon held firm to maintain their unbeaten run against the Bannsiders dating back to March 2020.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, R. Brown (McCrudden 83), Carson (A. Jarvis 70 ), Farren (McKendry 60), Lynch (O’Mahony 70), Glackin, E. McLaughlin (J. McLaughlin 60), McDermott, Shevlin.

Subs not used: Deane, O’Donnell.

GLENAVON: Brown, Glynn, Haughey, Snoddy (Doran 83), Fitzpatrick (Prendergast 90), Campbell. Baird, McCloskey, Wallace, Garrett, Ward.

Subs not used: Kerr, Norton, Scannell, Carey, Doyle.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the Match: Danny Wallace (Glenavon)

Match Rating: 6/10