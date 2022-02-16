Glenavon eyeing European play-off places after showing ‘gritty side’ in Crusaders draw

Crusaders 0-0 Glenavon

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has his eyes on the European play-off places after earning a credible 0-0 draw at Crusaders on Tuesday evening.

The Lurgan Blues frustrated a Crues side that has now won only seven of its last 22 home games in the Danske Bank Premiership and missed the chance to close within seven points of rivals Cliftonville with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Glenavon are now just a point behind seventh placed Ballymena United, who have played a game less, and six behind sixth place Coleraine.

With six games still to be played until the split and United next up at the Showgrounds on Saturday, Hamilton has his eyes fixed up the table.

“There’s very little between us and (Ballymena) and Coleraine’s the next team as well,” he told Glenavon’s official media channel. “There are no easy games. They’re going well, they’re sitting seventh for a reason and they deserve to be there.

“We have to aim to catch them. They’re the next team in front of us and that’s all you can do as a footballer, aim to get that next position and if you get there you try to aim for another position. “If we go with the attitude we’ve shown in the last two games and defend the way we’ve defended, maybe have a little bit more quality in the final third, we stand a chance of getting results.”

Crusaders may have dominated possession on Tuesday evening, but they huffed and puffed and were unable to penetrate a resolute Glenavon defence.

Neither side laid a glove on the other for the first 17 minutes until Robbie Weir, who agreed a new one-year contract extension before the game, hoisted a ball to the back post only for Josh Robinson to head into the hands of James Taylor.

Jude Winchester then found Billy Joe Burns with a fantastic 50-yard pass and when the defender’s cut-back found Adam Lecky, James Singleton managed to whip the ball off his toe.

Winchester made a piercing run and, when he found Ben Kennedy on the left, his shot flashed across goal.

It was business as usual after the restart. Kennedy’s corner on 50 minutes found Lecky, but his shot ricocheted off the post.

The small pocket of Glenavon fans had to wait until the 66th minute to see any action at the other end, only for Conor McCloskey’s volley to fly over.

Lurgan Blues keeper Taylor then produced the game’s best moment on 88 minutes when he somehow kept out a piledriver from Burns.

“If you come to Seaview, don’t concede and get a point, it’s always a good result,” Hamilton concluded.

“We always want to get the three points but when you’re playing a quality side like them who are full-time after a tough derby on Saturday and when they’ve probably had a better rest and recovery than us, we knew it was going to be a tough game.

“We showed a different side to us today. We showed a gritty side, we dug in and defended set-plays against a massive side. The quality of set plays that Ben Kennedy puts in is second to none. For us to defend it for 90 minutes was a credit to the boys.

“As a team, we defended really well and Jamesy again came up with an unbelievable save near the end. Apart from that, they didn’t really work our goalkeeper so we’re pleased that we’ve limited the chances.

“We threw our bodies on the line, we were aggressive in defending set-plays and we’re delighted with the point.

“Sometimes you have to do things the ugly way, dig in and grind out results.

“We knew we’d see less of the ball than them but they had possession and didn’t really hurt us. That’s what we were trying to do and maybe hit them on the counter, although we didn’t do that as well as we did the last time down here.

“It is what it is. If somebody offered me a point at the start of the game then I’d have taken that."

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Wilson, Weir, Lowry, Kennedy, Lecky (Owens 73), Forsythe, Winchester, Larmour (O’Rourke 75), Robinson.

Unused subs: Shields, Caddell, Heatley, Clarke, McMurray.

GLENAVON: Taylor, Birney, Haughey, Campbell, Snoddy (O’Mahony 73), McCloskey, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Singleton, Garrett, Ward.

Unused subs: A Doyle, Waterworth, O’Connor, Hall, Scannell, J Doyle.

Referee: Evan Boyce.

Man of the match: Jude Winchester.

Match rating: 5/10.