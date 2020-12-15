Glenavon lack the killer touch as Cliftonville snaffle first away point

Glenavon 1 Cliftonville 1

On target: Daire O’Connor and his Cliftonville team-mates celebrate his goal against Glenavon

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin will be grateful for small mercies as his team notched up a first away point of the season in a 1-1 draw with Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

What he will be less pleased with is that the goal from Daire O'Connor came from one of just two shots on target in the 90 minutes and that they were dominated by Glenavon for large parts of the game.

The Lurgan Blues lacked a finishing touch and they only found one 18 minutes from time when Danny Purkis netted to rescue the point that was the least their performance deserved.

The teams traded early chances that brought fine saves from the respective goalkeepers.

First Purkis' low shot was pushed away by Richard Brush after seven minutes and five minutes later Ronan Doherty nugmegged Andrew Doyle to put Michael McCrudden one-on-one with Jonny Tuffey, but he fired his shot into the goalkeeper's shins.

Glenavon began to dominate possession after that and they caused major problems with crosses into the box, which the Cliftonville defenders were less than comfortable with.

It was from one of those high balls into the box that Glenavon claimed they should have had a penalty.

It certainly looked like Ryan O'Reilly had knocked the ball away with his upper arm, but referee Tony Clarke was unmoved.

O'Reilly had a second lucky escape when Matthew Fitzpatrick went down in the box under his challenge and again the referee let play continue.

Glenavon's best move of the first half came six minutes before half time. Matthew Snoddy, playing out of position at right back, broke forward and laid a pass to the feet of Fitzpatrick just inside the box and collected the return ball, but when he put a low cross into the middle there was nobody in a blue shirt to capitalise.

Glenavon were inches away from breaking the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half when substitute Conor McCloskey took a snapshot from 25 yards that rattled the crossbar with Brush well beaten.

Lacking a punch up front Cliftonville brought O'Connor off the bench on the hour and seven minutes later he had the impact the game has been crying out for.

The ball was sent forward from deep on the left, Doyle missed his headed clearance and O'Connot outpaced James Singleton before racing through and placing his shot across Tuffey and into the net.

Glenavon's response was strong and they were level just five minutes later when the lively Purkis beat the Cliftonville defence to Fitzpatrick's flick on and drove in from the right before sending his shot between Brush's leg from a tight angle.

With Joe Gormley in reserve Cliftonville always had one last card up their sleeve, but it wasn't until 10 minutes from time that he was introduced and the one effort he did have as the clock ticked down was tame and wide.

Glenavon almost snaffled the full points in the 90th minute but Brush dived full length to push away a header from substitute Conan Byrne.

Glenavon: Tuffey, Snoddy, Larmour, Doyle, Singleton, O'Mahony, Garrett, M O'Connor (Moorhouse 81 mins), Campbell (McCloskey 51 mins), Fitzpatrick (Byrne 88 mins) , Purkis. Unused subs: Coates, Jenkins, Harmon, Norton..

Cliftonville: Brush, McDermott, Harney, O'Reilly (Foster 51 mins), Donnelly, Doherty, Bagnall, C Curran, McMenamin (Gormley 80 mins), R Curran, McCrudden (D O'Connor 60 mins). Unused subs: Dunne, McKee, Casey, Maguire.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey).)

Man of the match: Andrew Doyle

Match rating: 7/10