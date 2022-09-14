Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton had no hesitation in selecting the UK’s youngest first team footballer, 13-year-old, Christopher Atherton

Danske Bank Premiership

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton says he had no hesitation in playing record-breaking 13-year-old Christopher Atherton in a first team game.

On Tuesday night, the teenager made football history when he became the youngest player to feature in a senior fixture in the United Kingdom.

The schoolboy replaced Jack Malone in the 75th minute of the Lurgan Blues’ 6-0 victory over third-tier Dollingstown in the first round of the Bet McLean League Cup.

Atherton’s appearance beat the record set by Jordan Allan when he made his Airdrie debut against Livingston in November 2013. At the time, Allan – not to be confused with the former Coleraine player of the same name - was 14 years and 189 days old.

During his cameo, Atherton provided an assist for the experienced Matthew Snoody and forced Dollingstown keeper Gareth Buchanan into a smart save.

While Atherton’s appearance made global headlines on Wednesday morning, some social media users questioned whether a boy who does not turn 14 until December should be allowed to play in a man’s match.

However, Glenavon boss Hamilton even considered playing the teenager in a league game last season.

He explained: “He didn’t give the ball away the whole time he was on the pitch. It’s incredible for a 13-year-old kid who is in third year at school.

“At 13, I was still dreaming of becoming footballer. First team football was a million miles away. But for him, it’s a reality.

“I knew if we got ahead, I would bring him on late in the game because I know he’s comfortable playing against older players. He has trained with the first team before.

“I would have played him in the last league match of last season – as there was nothing to play for - but he had tickets to see Celtic with his Daddy.

“We believe that would have made him the youngest footballer in the world to play a first team game, but he will just have to settle for being the youngest player in the UK.”

Hamilton has kept a close eye on Atherton since he joined Glenavon’s youth academy, aged five. The former Northern Ireland international believes his dedication to the sport sets him apart from other talented teens.

He said: “He’s a great kid. I’ve had the pleasure of watching him every other week for the last seven or eight years as he plays in the same team as my son, and he is a joy to watch.

“The work he does in his own time and the dedication he has in becoming a professional footballer is unbelievable. That’s what separates him from other kids. He works night and day at his game, he eats the right food and he goes to bed at the right time. He is doing everything he can to become a better footballer.”

Atherton is already on the radar of several English and Scottish clubs. He has enjoyed trials with both Dundee United and Rangers, while he has also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

Glenavon boss Hamilton – who left Northern Ireland to join Blackburn Rovers at 16 – takes great pride in Atherton’s success.

“He was very close to scoring. He caught it well, but to be fair to the Dollingstown goalkeeper he made a great save. It would have been the icing on the cake, because he got an assist with his first touch of the ball.

“He’s a special talent. There’s a lot of interest in him from across the channel, and I’m not surprised one bit.

“It fills me full of pride and joy because he is a product of the Glenavon Academy. He’s been there from the very start, from when he was four or five years of age and he has progressed right through the ranks. He’s a quiet kid but he has confidence in his ability. Nothing phases him.

“It’s lovely to see a kid come the whole way through the academy and play for the first team.”

Hamilton believes much of the credit for Atherton’s development should go to his parents. Christopher’s father Stephen is a well-known solicitor who was once on the books of Hearts.

Hamilton told Glenavon’s club media: “For me, Christo is the best player I’ve seen at that age. Listen, he has a long way to go but if he remains humble and keeps working hard, he has every chance.

“A major advantage he has is he has two great parents who ensure he stays humble. They’re not getting too far ahead of themselves, which unfortunately, you find with some parents these days.

“The kid is a credit to himself and a credit to his family.”