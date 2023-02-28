Glenavon players challenged to show more fight and belief by manager Gary Hamilton

Gary Hamilton has challenged his Glenavon players to fight their way out of the club’s current troubles.

And while a trip to Glentoran may be considered a daunting task for a team that, by Hamilton’s own admission, is low on confidence after going nine games without a win, going to The BetMcLean Oval may just be the perfect remedy.

Facing the big boys hasn’t been a major problem for the Lurgan Blues — it’s their record against teams in the bottom half that has caused so many headaches.

“Invariably we have done alright against the top six teams this season,” said Hamilton.

“No matter when we’ve played them and even when we haven’t won, we’ve still put in decent performances.”

There is, however, a worrying recent trend for Hamilton. His team has taken only two points from their last eight League games — although it should have been four, with Crusaders scoring a last-gasp equaliser at Mourneview Park a couple of weeks ago.

“All you can do is keep on believing,” he added.

“It’s not going to be any easier on Tuesday night against a team that until Saturday was flying and full of confidence.

“You have to believe and the last time we beat Glentoran was a Tuesday night match as well, so the players have to go into every game and when they cross that white line believe that they can get something from the game and if they don’t then they shouldn’t turn up, they shouldn’t be here.

“Yes, I know confidence is low at the minute, but the only way you get out of that is by working harder. It’s like everything in life, when things aren’t going your way you have to work your way out of it.

“You have to work harder, put more effort in, make sure you don’t give away silly goals and take chances when they come along and try to build on that.

“Hopefully we go to The Oval and something clicks with the players and we don’t concede a stupid goal early in the game and it gives us something to believe in.”