Glenavon put on a show as three second half strikes enough to see off Ballymena United in five-goal thriller

Glenavon’s great entertainers smashed home three second-half goals to cap a wonderful performance that earned them a 3-2 win in a thrilling encounter with Ballymena United.

The five goals and a missed penalty only tell part of the story of a thrilling game, that was already eye-catching before Jordan Gibson edged Ballymena in front midway through the first-half.

The first four goals all came from corners – Matthew Fitzpatrick and Danny Wallace putting Glenavon in front before Conor Keeley levelled for the Sky Blues.

A highly-entertaining spectacle, in which many more chances came and went, was finally settled when Jack Malone grabbed the winner from the penalty spot, but even then there was still one more big talking point, with Ryan Waide missing from the spot at the other end, costing Ballymena a point.

After Glenavon dominated the early period it was a slice of misfortune that led to them going behind when Peter Campbell unfortunately trod on the ball.

Not expecting to gain possession Isaac Baird then immediately lost it to Mickey Place, who chipped forward to Gibson and his curling effort was tipped around the post by Rory Brown.

Ross Redman delivered an excellent corner kick and Gibson rose unmarked to head home.

Glenavon found the net five minutes into the second half. A fantastic delivery from Malone at a short corner caused all sorts of problems for the Ballymena defence and Fitzpatrick headed home from a couple of yards out.

Only a fine save by Sean O’Neill prevented Glenavon from taking the lead a couple of minutes later, but they did go ahead on 58 minutes with a fine finish from Wallace.

Another corner was sent in, this time by Scannell and Wallace went horizontal to hook the ball over his shoulder and into the net from close range.

There was more to come in a breathless period as the Sky Blues levelled just three minutes later – from another corner. Again Redman delivered and when the ball was cleared to the edge of the box Keeley rifled in a low shot that appeared to clip Kym Nelson as the ball went through a crowd of bodies on its way into the net.

It became four goals in a whirlwind 16 minutes when Glenavon struck the goal that gave them a deserved three points.

As Fitzpatrick got a shot away Nelson scythed him down with a late and referee Ben McMaster pointed the penalty spot. Malone stepped up and as O’Neill went left the Glenavon midfielder shot into the opposite corner to restore their lead.

Amazingly Ballymena then blew a golden chance to take a point when they were awarded a spot kick 13 minutes from time after Sean Ward had tripped David McDaid, but Rory Brown produced a superb save from Waide’s effort.

GLENAVON: Brown, Kerr, Birney (A Doyle 90), Ward, Wallace, Scannell (McCloskey) Malone, Baird, Campbell, Bradley (Snoddy 75), Fitzpatrick.

Unused subs: Glynn, Prendergast, J Doyle, Garrett.

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill, Place, Keeley (Loughran 90), Nelson, Redman (Henderson 74), Waide (Whiteside 90), McCullough, Kelly, Kane, McDaid, Gibson.

Unused subs: Williamson, Tweed, Clarke, Farquhar.

Referee: Ben McMaster (Portadown)

Man of the match: Peter Campbell

Match rating: 8/10