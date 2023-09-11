Glenavon set to sack manager Gary Hamilton after 12 years in Mourneview Park hotseat

The Belfast Telegraph can reveal the Mourneview Park club’s board were locked in talks on Monday night and Hamilton’s reign of almost 12 years is coming to an end.

Hamilton, 42, picked up his first win of the new season with a 1-0 victory over Ballymena United at the start of this month, but that was followed by a 3-1 defeat at Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

A small number of the Glenavon board were keen for Hamilton to be given time to turn their fortunes around once again, but his exit appears imminent.

Hamilton had no intention of quitting, but fan fury after five defeats this season appears to have forced the club’s hand.

Chairman Adrian Teer has been Hamilton’s biggest ally for more than a decade, but once he announced his intention to stand down at the end of the current campaign, his influence on the board seemingly became weaker.

Pressure has been building on the former Northern Ireland international since a 10-game slump without a win last season.

At that stage there was a discussion about his future with the majority of the board believing the time was right to dispense with Hamilton.

But he steadied the ship and led his side to a 10-game unbeaten run as Glenavon finished the campaign in seventh place, claiming a European Play-Off spot.

The writing was already on the wall for the ex-Glentoran and Portadown striker, however. Having won just one of their first seven Sports Direct Premiership games this season, he will become the first managerial casualty of the campaign if the club can agree the finer details of their decision to wield the axe.

Hamilton was appointed in December 2011 with his boyhood club languishing at the foot of the Premiership table.

He led them to safety before achieving Irish Cup Final glory in 2014 and 2016 and finished third in the League on four occasions.

But in recent years, they have been left behind by many rivals on and off the pitch.

While a number of clubs have brought in significant investment in recent times, Glenavon are fighting a losing battle and, as Hamilton has pointed out on many occasions, they no longer have the budget to compete with the top six clubs and have been forced to sell the likes of Shayne Lavery, Mark Sykes, Bobby Burns, Josh Daniels, Rhys Marshall, James Singleton and Matthew Fitzpatrick year after year.

Hamilton’s target at the start of every season in recent times was to finish seventh, which he achieved in each of the last four campaigns since their last third-place finish in 2019.

Having tasted Irish Cup success twice during his tenure, however, disappointing cup runs were used as a stick to beat him with.

Former Glenavon defender Kris Lindsay has his admirers on the Mourneview board but, after turning down Cliftonville in the summer, it would take an attractive deal to lure him away from his job at the Irish FA, while ex-Newry City boss Darren Mullen could be an option.