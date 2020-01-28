Glenavon smashing proved Linfield's potential but Blues must push on, says returning McClean

Larne v Linfield, Danske Bank Premiership, Inver Park, Tonight, 7.45 pm

Long wait: Kyle McClean can at last play for Linfield again after joining in November but being held back by transfer rules

Linfield midfielder Kyle McClean has revealed that he was relieved to get back to action again last weekend.

The 22-year-old was left kicking his heels after joining the Blues from St Johnstone in November because of transfer window red tape.

He at last got the chance to pull on the jersey once again - he was with the Blues on loan last season before returning to Scotland in May - in the runaway victory over Glenavon on Saturday.

With skipper Jamie Mulgrew nursing an ankle injury, which was sustained at the weekend, McClean is hoping he has done enough to convince manager David Healy to give him the nod for tonight's crucial Danske Bank Premiership showdown with Larne at Inver Park.

"It was good to get back out on the pitch again, it's been a while," said McClean.

"I became frustrated because I was under the impression that I could play when I signed back in November. The transfer windows (Irish and Scottish Leagues) closed at different times, which is now not the case.

"I've been back almost four months but wasn't allowed to play. It was something I had to get my head around, but thankfully it's all been sorted out.

"It's now going to be a massive job getting back into the side. We all know how good the group is, there is competition for places all over the pitch."

McClean was introduced as a second-half substitute last weekend and it looked as though he'd never been away.

"It was a good game to come back to," he added. "The result was done and dusted when I came on.

"Even though we were playing against 10 men, it was important to be professional and maintain the standards.

"I sustained a wee injury a few weeks back, so it's a matter now of getting back into the fold again and getting as many minutes as I can on the pitch.

"In a game like that, it's all about attitude. When you are winning by five goals at half-time, it would be easy to take your foot off the gas, but the boys maintained the momentum.

"They never let up and probably could have scored a few more goals had we picked the right pass.

"The result against Glenavon shows the potential we have. It was the same when I was here last year. It's always healthy to have a strong competition for a shirt.

"There have been a couple of changes in personnel, but there have been no changes in training or in the mentality.

"It's what you want, especially with how tight the league is at the minute.

"The title race is certainly a lot tighter this time. Any one of five teams could go on and win it. Last year, it was basically between ourselves and Ballymena United - it was more of a two-horse race."

The Blues may trail Crusaders by two points, but they have played two games fewer. McClean insists Larne will be a huge test.

"It's vital to build on the result we had against Glenavon," he added. "It will be difficult on the tighter pitch. Larne are a very good team and have set high standards in their first year back in the Premiership.

"They have a lot of good players, brought in from across the water and down south. They like to get the ball down and play football, but it's up to us to meet the challenge - we'll be going there for three points."