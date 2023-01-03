Glenavon star Micheal Glynn recalled from loan by Derry City as clubs prepare permanent bid for defender

Glenavon will no longer be able to call upon the services of defender Micheal Glynn, who has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Derry City.

The 20-year-old has been one of the stars of the Lurgan Blues’ season, impressing from left-back in making 16 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals.

Glynn had initially joined Gary Hamilton’s side on a season-long loan but the Candystripes have opted to exercise a clause in the deal that allows him to be recalled to the Brandywell.

It is believed that several clubs are keen on making a permanent offer for the defender, which has prompted Ruaidhri Higgins to bring him back.

The Derrygonnelly man started his career with Ballinamallard United before moving to Derry, before also sending him on loan to Dungannon Swifts last season where he made 34 appearances in all competitions.