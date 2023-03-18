Glenavon stars have shown up for Gary Hamilton: Paul McAreavey

Glenavon assistant Paul McAreavey is delighted to have had three clean sheets in a row

Glenavon assistant boss Paul McAreavey believes the players have shown their solidarity with manager Gary Hamilton with recent impressive performances.

The Lurgan Blues are now three games unbeaten — including taking four from a possible six points off Glentoran — which has brought a smile back to the face of McAreavey.

“What’s even more pleasing is that we haven’t conceded in three games now,” he beamed. “We’ve come out of a really bad time over the past three months.

“We’ve all been questioning ourselves, including the players and the management and backroom staff, we are all in it together. We all knew the performances and the results were poor.

“There’s no doubt everyone has been hurting, but our last three performances have been top drawer.

“Gary has been through a tough time but the players have all stood up and have been counted for him.”

Glenavon will hope to keep their run going when they face Oran Kearney’s Coleraine at Mourneview Park today.

“It will be another massive test,” added McAreavey.

“They have been one of the form teams this season and they are coming on the back of the Cup Final defeat by Linfield last week.

“That will make them even more determined to get back on track.

“But we must look after ourselves and focus on what we must do to get the win. We still want to claim that seventh place in the League table that could earn a spot in the Euro qualifiers.

“Unfortunately Jordan Stewart is still suspended, while Calum Birney, Mark Haughey and Peter Campbell are still out injured. On the plus side, Michael O’Connor has recovered from a knock he picked up last week at The Oval and will be available.”