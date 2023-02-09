Glenavon struggle when the pressure is on to perform, admits manager Gary Hamilton

Gary Hamilton's side have struggled against teams in the Premiership's bottom six this season

The erratic Lurgan Blues have a tendency to produce their best performances against the title-chasers but fail miserably in games against teams struggling in the lower regions of the table.

Their latest demise came only six days ago when they were dumped out of the Irish Cup by Championship side Harland & Wolff Welders.

Hamilton admits he’s perplexed as to how his boys can blow so hot and cold — but insists they need to change the trend, fast!

“It’s been a recurring theme, we’ve won only three games against teams in the bottom six in the League table,” he said.

“When you add in the likes of Loughgall and the Welders, that’s three games out of 13.

“That’s not good enough because we’ve won more games against the top six teams. I think it is now a mental problem — the expectation is beginning to play on the players’ minds.

“We don’t seem to be able to win games we are expected to win but, when there is no pressure on, when we are not expected to threaten the big guns, then we produce our best performances. Our displays against the likes of Crusaders, Glentoran, Cliftonville and even Linfield have proved that.

“The stats don’t lie. We have let ourselves down in games we should be winning. It can be argued we need to bring in different personnel, but it’s not as simple as that.

“We’ve added Jordan Stewart to the squad, he couldn’t play in the Cup last week, but he’ll be an asset. It’s a very volatile market, should it be for transfer fees or wages.

“The reality is results against teams in the bottom six haven’t been good enough and the players must shoulder a bit of that responsibility.

“We’ve got good players who have a lot of quality, but they must stand up and be counted. I’m a supporter and there is no one more frustrated than me.”

Hamilton says his boys have the chance to restore a little bit of pride against Larne.

“It’s a top six side, so you never know,” he said. “These are the type of games we usually perform in. We’ve put it up to a lot of the top six sides this season — and we have got performances in big games.

“It has been a difficult week after the Cup upset. I don’t understand it at times, it was so frustrating, we began to panic and lost our composure.

“With the quality we have at the club, we should be doing better. I was hurting, the staff were hurting, the fans were hurting and hopefully the players were hurting enough for them to respond against Larne.

“We must stick together, that’s the way football is. It’s now our responsibility to get results at this football club.”