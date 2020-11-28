Glenavon suffering 'every week' from refereeing decisions, says Michael O'Connor after another controversy

Glenavon midfielder Michael O'Connor says his side are suffering from refereeing decisions 'every week.'

The Lurgan Blues bagged their first home win of the campaign on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 comeback victory over Crusaders but had to do it despite an early goal being chalked off.

After Philip Lowry had given the visitors the lead in the third minute, O'Connor thought he had helped his side level soon after when his corner was fumbled into his own net by Crusaders goalkeeper Gerard Doherty, a late inclusion after Sean O'Neill pulled out of the warm-up.

That was until referee Ian McNabb disallowed it for a foul on the visiting keeper.

It's the latest refereeing controversy involving Glenavon after the decision not to send off Linfield midfielder Christy Manzinga in the 2-0 defeat at Windsor Park and a penalty appeal turned down against Dungannon last month.

Manager Gary Hamilton even revealed last week that he had considered quitting the game over officials' performances.

"I've seen it back and it was a goal," said O'Connor. "Referees make mistakes and every week we're getting things against us.

We've been unlucky in the last three or four weeks, a couple of penalty decisions and the one last week when a player should have been sent off.

"The coaches told me every time we got a corner to put it on top of the keeper. He probably wasn't ready, coming in late. That was the plan.

"Apart from the opening few minutes, I thought we dominated. A lot of teams can crumble be showed a lot of character and togetherness. I thought we were superb."

All of Glenavon's goals came in the second half as Jack O'Mahony, Peter Campbell and Matthew Fitzpatrick all found the net.